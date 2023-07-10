BLOUNTVILLE — Just before Chuck Carter presided over his first Sullivan County school board meeting as director, he faced work session questions from board members about not promoting from within the school system.
During a Board of Education work session Thursday afternoon before the voting meeting, board member Matthew Price of Blountville said he had understood four newly created associate principal positions in the school system were intended to go to current Sullivan County Schools employees, or at least mostly to that group. Carter filled three of those four positions with candidates from outside Sullivan County Schools.
The board, which hired Carter, has no power to approve any hiring except that of the director, who in turn is in charge of hiring other school system employees. Carter said he is accountable for the choices and stands by them.
PUSHBACK ON DECISIONS
“There’s a lot of clatter out there about it,” board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes of Hickory Tree said.
The four, named by Carter last week after committee interviews, were all former Sullivan County Schools employees, but three came from positions outside the Sullivan system.
In addition, the principalships at West Ridge High and Sullivan East Middle went to people outside the system, with the new West Ridge principal having experience in Bristol, Tennessee, and most recently Johnson City Schools but not Sullivan County Schools.
The new East Middle principal is a former East High teacher.
“I feel like this is the best pool and has the best potential for success,” Carter said at the work session. “Putting that trust in me to make that decision is a big deal.” He said he believes the placements were the best decision for students and the school system.
He also said the interview committee did a “great job” and that former Director Evelyn Rafalowski, who retired June 30, was involved in the process but did not make the final decisions.
“There was a lot of objectivity involved,” Carter said.
Although the school board has no role in choosing administrators, Price and other board members said the announcement prompted phone calls to them from people who were upset, including county school system employees who were not chosen.
“I don’t have a good answer for them,” Price said, adding that he feared filling four new positions with people from outside the system was a “morale killer.”
“Maybe I misunderstood,” Price said. However, he said he fears the message to Sullivan employees is that they must go outside the system to get administrative training and then can return.
“I thought that was the point of what these associate jobs (were),” Price said.
HIGH SCHOOL APPOINTMENT
He also referenced the replacement of West Ridge principal Josh Davis, a finalist for director until the board chose Carter in a 5-2 vote, with Science Hill Virtual Academy principal George Laoo. Davis moved on to a position in the central office of Washington County Schools, overseeing secondary curriculum.
Price said he wishes all the new appointees luck in their roles, but he also asked if none of the six assistant principals at West Ridge were qualified. Board Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs in the work session said that only two of the six assistant principals expressed interest, and only one ultimately was truly interested. He also said all those appointed to positions lived inside Sullivan County.
In addition, Jones said some who applied for the associate positions, which include teacher’s pay plus $5,000 a year, did not have the required administrative endorsement to be hired.
“It should be pressure to hire the best candidate” instead of an internal one, Jones said of any questions following the appointments.
Jones, who, along with Hughes, voted for Davis in the 5-2 vote that chose Carter, said the choices boiled down to what the interview committee and director thought was the best fit for the positions.
“When we can, I’d like to promote from within,” Hughes said of rewarding loyalty with loyalty. “Of course we want the best people.”
Still, Carter stood by the choices.
“I fully respect the idea of hiring from within. Of course I’m not from within,” said Carter, a former Hamblen County teacher and administrator who most recently oversaw Tennessee’s career and technical education program at the state level.
Board member Mary Rouse, a former Sullivan East and Tennessee High principal, said that choosing an assistant or associate principal is a decision with many things to consider.
“There’s so many caveats that filter into making that decision,” Rouse said, also admitting that when she learned of the recent appointments, her response to one was “you’ve got to be kidding.”
She recalled her time as principal at Sullivan East in 2001, when an assistant principal from South Carolina was chosen “with much chagrin” by then-Director John O’Dell and personnel director J.W. Hilton. She said that person simply was right for the job.
Board member Mark Ireson said he gets calls from folks upset with the “good-old boy network” choosing folks based on who they know. He said the recent appointments show that not to be the case, and he pointed that out to someone who recently called him to complain.
WEST RIDGE
The appointments announced June 29 included George Laoo, most recently principal at the Virtual Academy for Johnson City Schools, to become West Ridge principal. He is a former Marine and has worked in Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
Aside from Johnson City, the new principals and associate principals come from within Sullivan County Schools, as well as schools in Elizabethton, a private Catholic school in Bristol, Virginia, and Hawkins County.
SULLIVAN EAST MIDDLE
• Dr. Sheri Nelson, current assistant principal at Elizabethton High School, was elected as the next principal at Sullivan East Middle School. Nelson is a former employee of Sullivan County Schools, having taught Spanish at Sullivan East High School.
EMMETT ELEMENTARY
• Greg Stallcup was transferred from his role as principal at Sullivan East Middle School to become principal at Emmett Elementary, which will fill a vacancy caused by a move.
ASSOCIATE PRINCIPALS
• Emmett Elementary: Andrew Snyder is the new associate principal at Emmett Elementary. He most recently served as the principal of St. Anne Catholic School in Bristol, Virginia. Prior to his appointment as principal there, he taught English at Tennessee High and also served in Sullivan County Schools as a history teacher.
• Ketron Elementary: Jonathan Nichols is the new associate principal. Nichols was a current employee with Sullivan County Schools and has formerly served as a band director at Central and Holston middle schools.
• Indian Springs Elementary: Dr. Rhiannon Dunn, currently an English teacher at Science Hill High School, is the new associate principal. Dunn is also an East Tennessee State University’s 1911 Society inductee and was chosen as the 2023 Outstanding Graduate Student of Clemmer College at ETSU.
• Mary Hughes Elementary: Dr. Leigh Morley, the current principal of Joseph P. Rogers Elementary in Hawkins County Schools, is the new associate principal at Mary Hughes. She also was a former teacher in Sullivan County Schools.