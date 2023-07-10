Chuck Carter

Sullivan County Director of Schools Chuck Carter gestures to Board of Education members during his first school board meeting on July 6.

 RICK WAGNER/Six Rivers Media

BLOUNTVILLE — Just before Chuck Carter presided over his first Sullivan County school board meeting as director, he faced work session questions from board members about not promoting from within the school system.

During a Board of Education work session Thursday afternoon before the voting meeting, board member Matthew Price of Blountville said he had understood four newly created associate principal positions in the school system were intended to go to current Sullivan County Schools employees, or at least mostly to that group. Carter filled three of those four positions with candidates from outside Sullivan County Schools.

