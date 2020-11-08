BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members have overwhelmingly said thanks but no thanks, at least for now, to County Commission permission to give each classroom teacher $500 in surplus funds to spend on classroom supplies.
The seven- member board voted 1-6 Thurs- day night on a motion to appropriate up to $375,000 in surplus or unrestricted fund balance, in effect the school system’s savings or rainy day account, to give each classroom teacher money. The majority argued there are potential better uses for those funds, from bonuses for teachers and substitutes to facilities.
Only Chairman Randall Jones, who made the motion for approval, voted for the proposal. Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey seconded the motion but like his five colleagues voted against the proposal. He said the commission could retract the approval and that the school board needs commission permission to spend more money this school year.
“I realize the $500 is out of order in doing things,” Jones said, adding that while the commission has no line item veto authority over the school system budget, commissioners can try to influence spending decisions.
The 24-member commission approved the proposal by Commissioner Sam Jones 21-0 with one abstaining and two absent, adding the approval not requested by the school board to school board requests for money to pay for potential artificial turf at the new West Ridge High School and existing Sullivan East High.
“They (commissioners) wanted the teachers to be in charge of $500,” Jones said.
The system has about 635 classroom teachers, give or take a few, but the amount was expanded to include enough to be sure all classroom teachers were included. Certified teachers who don’t teach would not be included; teachers could pool their $500; if the money is not spent, it would go in a central account for the whole school; and the money would never return to the fund balance in central office.
“I’d rather give them (teachers) a $500 bonus,” member Mark Ireson said.
Michael Hughes, the husband of a teacher and father of an assistant principal, said the whole thing was “done backwards” and that such proposals should start with the director of schools and then go to the school board before commission consideration. Hughes also said the commission funded education at the bare minimum level required by law.
“I didn’t run to be told by the County Commission,” Hughes said. He said Sullivan East Middle School, West Ridge High and other facilities need equipment funding.
Member Randall Gilmore, a retired educator, said the state is supplying personal protective gear and that the school board funded both the local portion and state portion of a 2% teachers’ raise, which Hughes said was $464,000 extra.
“I’m not sure this is good stewardship,” Gilmore said of the $500. He and other members said they’d received no teacher requests or support for the $500.
Director of Schools David Cox said no survey or input from teachers was sought before the commission vote and that some teachers spend all of their Basic Education Program (BEP) $200 a year and some don’t. Federal income tax also gives teachers a tax credit for up to $200 in classroom spending.
Member Mary Rouse said now is not the time for the $500 and that the system may face more dire needs in a few years.
Rouse also said she recalled as principal of Holston Valley Middle School that she and other principals received teacher checks but the superintendent told them not to give them out that day because there wasn’t enough money in the account to cover them. “I lived during a time where there wasn’t money to make payroll,” Rouse said.
Spivey said the approval wasn’t limited to a vote Thursday night but that spending the money for recurring expenses, such as a teacher raise, would be “bad budgeting.” Jones said the approval only covered the 2020-21 school year.
Member Paul Robinson questioned why teachers needed the money when the school system should supply needed items for the classroom.
Jones responded that about 80% of teachers need more classroom funding and that limits on things such as copies per student can interfere with student learning.
“To me, our teachers need a bonus more than they need supplies,” Robinson said. “They should always have the supplies they need.”
