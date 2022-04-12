BLOUNTVILLE — Toward the end of a more than four-hour Sullivan County school board retreat on Monday, the board looked at the enrollment and some basic costs of Innovation Academy, which is housed at Sullivan Central Middle School.
But it took no action and received no recommended action at the non-voting retreat, which had the option of a called meeting on facilities or finances that the board did not exercise.
During the non-agenda public comment section of Thursday's regular Board of Education meeting, five students and five parents urged the seven-member board not to consider a rumored closing of the school for the 2022-23 school year.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski made no recommendation on the school during the work session. However, she presented and the board discussed information about the grades 6-8 county middle school, which grew out of a cooperative program between Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools that began in 2012.
"All I am doing is presenting you the information," Rafalowski told the seven-member board.
The school has 77 students and five teachers, and including costs directly linked to IA has two buses costing $75,853 a year and a five teachers with a total pay and benefits expense of about $350,000, making for an expense of $425,852 to serve 77 IA students.
Of the five IA teachers, two also teach Central Middle students.
Of the 77 IA students, Rafalowski said that 37 were zoned for Central Middle and had no additional transportation costs. Of the other students, she said 14 were zoned for Sullivan Heights Middle (at the old Sullivan South High), 14 were zoned for Sullivan East Middle and 12 were from outside the school district.
That means 65 of the students are from within the county school system's district and 12 from outside it. Rafalowski said that the students have related arts, including physical education, band, music, with the rest of Central Middle.
As for enrollment in individual IA classes, requested during the meeting by BOE Chairman Randall Jones and provided by school system staff during the retreat, many sections had 15 or more students enrolled but some had three or five students. Students and parents emphasized the benefit of low pupil-teacher ratios and the "hands-ons, minds-on" nature of IA's STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math education.
The school started out as a joint program of KCS and Sullivan in the former Brookside Elementary in Bloomingdale, but after KCS withdrew from the program it moved to be housed in Holston Middle School. This year, it moved to Central Middle along with Holston students.
Billy Miller, who among other duties in central office oversees the busing system of the county, said that one bus picks up students from the parking lot of Ingle's in Colonial Heights and from Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church near Blountville and a nearby Food City.
Board member Mark Ireson said maybe the bus pickups could occur at schools, but Rafalowski said the pickup points were chosen for being reasonable for all students, including those from outside the system or even outside Sullivan County.
"There's not way we could run these two buses to the home sites," Rafalowski said of in-county or in-district IA students.
Commenters at Thursday's meeting suggested an active recruitment drive for the school, which like all schools has been impacted by COVID-19, could help increase enrollment, and that the school provides an option for students who don't learn well with traditional lectures but do great with hands-on learning.
The classes with the lower enrollment included computer coding. Commenters also indicated students from localities including Johnson City attended the school and that without IA some parents would look to University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University, Kingsport City Schools or other options.
The school board has considered closing IA in the past.
