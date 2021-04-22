BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School's football field will be getting upgraded electrical service, Sullivan County's school board decided in a 6-0 vote with one absent Thursday.
Director of Schools David Cox said a smaller transformer originally intended for the under-construction football stadium and field house will be transferred to the baseball field and a larger transformer will be used for the football field.
The contract change with Bristol Tennessee Essential Services is for a minimum of $703 a month for the football field and $526 for the baseball field plus a $300 monthly amount for BTES to own, operate and maintain the baseball electrical equipment, the contracts say.
Member Paul Robinson was absent from the virtual meeting. West Ridge is to open Aug. 9 as a merger of the current zones of Sullivan North, South and Central high schools.