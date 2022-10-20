BLOUNTVILLE — Supporters of repairing the leaky and cold Sullivan Heights Middle School pool gave the Board of Education an earful of reasons for their stance Tuesday night.

And the board drew applause when it approved one-time bonuses for hourly employees of $1,000 for full-time workers and $500 for part-time ones.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video