BLOUNTVILLE — Supporters of repairing the leaky and cold Sullivan Heights Middle School pool gave the Board of Education an earful of reasons for their stance Tuesday night.
And the board drew applause when it approved one-time bonuses for hourly employees of $1,000 for full-time workers and $500 for part-time ones.
SPEAKERS SUPPORT POOLS
Three pro-pool speakers were students at West Ridge High School, who said the Sullivan Heights pool (at the former Sullivan South High) was deeper, has locker room and coach office space and more spectator space than the one at Sullivan Central Middle.
They also cited an issue with chlorine leaving white deposits on surfaces and swimmers at the Central pool, which is older than the Sullivan Heights pool, but they said both should be maintained.
The Sullivan Heights pool also is leaking about 2,500 gallons of water a day, but heating problems have made it unusable.
Three students and three adults said both pools are needed to help support the West Ridge swim team and possibly bring middle school swim teams and possibly swimming to high school and middle school physical education classes.
West Ridge, which opened in August 2021, has no pool, something that was estimated to cost at least $5 million. Sullivan East High School has a pool, which was repaired in 2020 at a cost of $175,000.
West Ridge freshman Levi Johnson; senior Abram Whitfield, who cited the chlorine problem at Central; and sophomore Avery Padgett spoke, as did Rodney Padgett, Avery’s father; West Ridge swimming coach Tracy Moore and Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee President Andy Slap. Avery is also in the Barracuda Swim Club.
“This area has lost and continues to lose pools even as the population increases,” Slap told the board, adding that more than 100 children in the United States die from drowning each year.
BOARD APPROVES SURVEY
The board later in the meeting voted 7-0 to approve a swimming student survey for middle and high school students, seeking to gauge interest in swim team participation at West Ridge High, East High and the middle schools, which have no swim teams
“The base starts with middle schools swimming,” Slap said.
Rodney Padgett said the Sullivan Heights and Central middle school pools should be assets for students and the community, pointing out that Kingsport has 30 to 50 middle school swim team members and more than 40 in high school, Hawkins County has 40 middle schoolers and 30 high schoolers, Johnson City has about 40 in its high school and middle schools and Elizabethton has about 35 middle school members and 16 high school ones.
Moore said with all those swim teams, including Hawkins which has no pools, it is difficult to get practice time at the Kingsport Aquatic Center when both the Sullivan pools are closed for repairs, which happened last school year.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said swimming in physical education would require certified swim instructors. She said the school system has a hard time getting any faculty to get certified, even when the school system offered to pay for the certification. She said Sullivan East High has a certified instructor and has swimming during the school day.
NO Repair ESTIMATE YET
Rafalowski said the system still doesn’t have a repair estimate for the Sullivan Heights pool because the pool experts to look at the pool haven’t made it to Sullivan Heights yet. However, on Aug. 31, the board learned that aside from the unknown cost of fixing the leak, a quote for a boiler replacement to heat the pool is $40,000 and a leaking circulation pump will cost about $4,000 to rebuild.
The board Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve a survey of West Ridge High students and students from Sullivan Heights and Sullivan Central middle schools. The survey questions include asking if the students are on a high school swim team, if they would be interested in joining a school swim team, and if they are in a club swim team. At the suggestion of member Mary Rouse, the survey also must be signed by a parent or guardian.
EMPLOYEES TO GET BONUSES
Also, the board unanimously gave full-time hourly employees a one-time $1,000 bonus and part-time ones a one-time $500 bonus, with school system officials saying more permanent pay solutions may come next budget year.
To be eligible, the employees must have been with the school system as of May 26 and still be employees. The cost is $525,000 and will come from the unrestricted fund balance of the school system.
Rafalowski said the bonuses will help hourly staff, including maintenance, nutrition, custodial and teaching assistant workers. The 2022-23 budget included changes giving many but not all of those employees raises and step increases they hadn’t been getting. Rafalowski said she hopes to further increase pay in the 2023-24 budget, as did board member Mark Ireson.
“This is just something until we can do something more,” BOE Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said.