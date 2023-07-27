BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s Board of Education has unanimously approved bus contracts up for renewal for the upcoming school year.
Board members also indicated the school system may look into taking over some of the bus routes itself in years to come rather than bidding them out.
The system recently purchased 15 new buses to be used for school activities, but Transportation and Safety Supervisor Justin Steffey said the system as of yet has no drivers and just in the past few days was contacted by a sole potential applicant.
In addressing the sole legal purpose for the voting meeting, the board voted 6-0 with one absent to approve eight bus contracts starting with the 2023-24 school year, which for students starts Monday, Aug. 7.
Voting for the contracts were Jones, Vice Chairman Michael Hughes and members Mark Ireson, Matt Price, Mary Rouse and Matthew Spivey. Paul Robinson was absent.
Rouse said the board may seriously consider going into the school bus operating business, although Hughes said that would involve bus maintenance as well as buying buses and hiring drivers. In addition, Hughes said the board might look into awarding contracts for less than the maximum of six years if legal.
CONTRACT DETAILS
Jones and Director of Schools Chuck Carter explained that two bids from Blountville-based Central Buses Inc. for routes it covers were $340.75 per route per day, while C & S Transit Inc. bid $426.23 for five routes it covers and Lane Transportation Co. Inc. also bid $426.23 for the one route it serves. C & S and Lane are owned by Mitch Cox, Jones and Carter said.
Carter said the six routes at the higher rates for six bus routes would cost the school system more than $100,000 more for the school year than the lower bids, although discussion in negotiations centered on an ongoing bus driver shortage.
“We tried to make a compromise, but they didn’t feel that have room to compromise,” Carter said after the meeting.
Jones said all three contractors declined a proposed change in the language to say simply that if a contractor doesn’t make a daily bus run with the regular driver, a substitute driver or another driver who doubles up on routes, it wouldn’t get paid. However, language remains that says if a contractor goes three days in a row without a driver on a route, on the third day pay would be withheld until the route is covered.
Instead, the contracts were amended to say when drivers who double up and drive two routes, something for which they are paid extra, the contractors will make a monthly summary report of those doubled-up routes.
“Hopefully, it won’t happen much,” Jones said. “That’s why we’re getting a monthly report.”