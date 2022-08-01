Sullivan County Courthouse
J.H. OSBORNE

BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide sales tax revenues remained up by double digits in July, bringing to a close Sullivan County’s second straight fiscal year of double-digit growth in the important revenue stream.

Sales tax revenues for July were up 16.6% ($944,925) countywide, when compared to July 2021, according to a report prepared by the county finance staff.

