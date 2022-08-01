BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide sales tax revenues remained up by double digits in July, bringing to a close Sullivan County’s second straight fiscal year of double-digit growth in the important revenue stream.
Sales tax revenues for July were up 16.6% ($944,925) countywide, when compared to July 2021, according to a report prepared by the county finance staff.
The report includes figures for the 12-month budget cycle that just came to a close and shows sales tax revenue grew by 11.76% ($7,618,645) during the period. When combined with the solid $7.01 million growth of the prior 12-month fiscal year, the countywide growth rate is 25.3% over the past two budget years.
Big winners in the monthly July report: the county’s non-school revenue grew by 19.6% ($90,190) compared to July last year; Kingsport’s non-school portion grew by 17.1% ($278,287); Bristol’s non-school portion grew by 14.2% ($98,023); and Bluff City’s portion grew by 23.7% ($6,512).
The Sullivan County Schools system’s share of sales tax revenue grew 12.9% ($163,487) for the month, compared to July 2021. Bristol Tennessee’s city school system’s share grew 20.4% ($113,587) for the month; Kingsport City Schools system’s share grew 19% ($191,619) for the month; and Johnson City Schools system’s share grew 35.8% ($3,789) for the month.
Where did the revenue come from?
Kingsport continued to generate, by far, the biggest portion of sales tax revenues, for both the month of July and the 12-month fiscal year.
July sales tax revenues by collection point: Kingsport, $3,806,596; Bristol, $1,580,278; non-city portions of the county, $1,098,510; Johnson City, $79,484; and Bluff City, $68,044.
July growth, by collection point: Kingsport, $556,574; Bristol, $196,046; non-city portions of the county, $180,380; Johnson City, — $1,100; and Bluff City, $13,024.
Annual sales tax revenues by collection point: Kingsport, $41,096,956; Bristol, $17,987,226; non-city portions of the county, $11,621,582; Johnson City, $953,914; and Bluff City, $729,180. Revenues for the 12-month period totaled $72,388,857, compared to $64,770,212 for the 2020-2021 12-month budget cycle.
Annual growth by collection point: Kingsport, $4,329,352; Bristol, $1,849,034; non-city portions of the county, $1,436,394; Johnson City, — $40,414; and Bluff City, $44,280.
Where does revenue go?
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants.
May sales tax collections, for example, return as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in July.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.