BLOUNTVILLE — County Attorney Dan Street has warned other county officials not to describe current access to West Ridge High School as unsafe, unless it is — in which case something should be done.
“If we’re not careful, we’re digging our own hole,” Street told the Sullivan County Commission at its monthly meeting this past Thursday. “We’re creating a problem that’s going to be hard to get out of.”
The commission’s agenda included a resolution detailing improvements the Sullivan County Highway Department will be making to Lynn Road, which leads to the new school from State Route 357. That resolution was adopted by a vote of 22 in favor and two absent.
Street said there’s a difference between a road being unsafe and making a road safer.
“We could make every road in Sullivan County safer,” Street said.
Improving access to the school site has been a hot topic since the location was chosen. The school is scheduled to open in August. Last month the county commission voted down a proposal for construction of a new route to what, to date, has been described as the school’s main entrance on two-lane Lynn Road.
Some discussions by elected officials have included comments that inaction on construction of a new road is putting the safety, even the lives, of students, faculty and staff at risk.
“I don’t think we as (county officials) can continue to call the access to this new high school unsafe,” Street said. “Unless it is. And if it is, we’re going to have to do something about it. But we can’t be using that term and not do anything about it. We’re going to expose ourself to some issues down the road. It is one thing to make the access better, to make it more convenient. But to say it’s unsafe, we shouldn’t throw that around because that’s got ramifications.”
Street said after the Times News published an editorial on the road issue last week, he called the county’s highway commissioner and asked if the road was unsafe.
“If it’s true, we need to realize and accept that,” Street said. “If it’s not, we need to quit saying it, because we’re scaring the public and if something goes wrong they’re going to cram those words down our throat.”
The bottom line, Street said, “We need to determine if it is unsafe and if it is we need to do something about it.”
Commissioner Todd Broughton, primary sponsor of the resolution adopted and giving the commission’s OK to the highway department’s improvement plans for Lynn Road, said commissioners have a copy of a safety study that states road improvements were not needed to facilitate construction of the new school.
“This is not a safety issue. We’re even building this out, just to make things better,” Broughton said. “It’s just improvements to the road. It’s just to make things better. All we’re trying to do is make the traffic a little better.”
This is the itemized list of plans, to date, from the county highway department, included in the resolution:
a) Widen Lynn Road near West Ridge High School to minimum of 24’ (feet) using TDOT design standards.
b) Work with property owners to secure Right of Way/Easements as needed. Currently there are 11 property owners fronting on this road, but should only need to deal with 5-6 securing any easements temporary or permanent. These easements would require moving or replacing some fences, sloping banks, reseeding property disturbed, and moving drainage ditches. Most property owners are willing to deed property to the county without any compensation in order to widen the road; however, whether property owners will demand compensation and the amount is unknown at this time. Any money compensation to be paid to private property owners must be approved by County Commission.
c) Repave portions of county part of Lynn Road and Henry Harr.
d) 25 MPH speed limit (standard is for 22’ of pavement).
e) Install plowable markers (reflectors) on center line on county parts of both Lynn Road and Henry Harr Road (Henry Harr at least to end of school property).
f) At least 4” yellow and sideline re-striping (paint) and maybe 6”.
g) Install 3 speed tables on Lynn Road.
h) Install guardrail as needed.
i) Install signs (Curve Chevron, post reflectors, Hill Obstructs View)
j) Maybe do rumble strips on centerline and sideline.
k) Turn lanes not part of this proposal.