BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school system has chosen 11 athletic coaches for Sullivan Central and Sullivan Heights middle schools for the 2021-22 academic year.
Director of Schools David Cox made the announcement Friday for the placements — five at Sullivan Central Middle and six at Sullivan Heights Middle.
In August 2021, Sullivan Central Middle School will consolidate the student populations of Blountville Middle, Holston Middle and Innovation Academy, while Sullivan Heights Middle will consolidate the student populations of Colonial Heights Middle, the middle school portion of Sullivan Gardens K-8 and Sullivan North Middle.
Sullivan Central Middle School
Head football coach
Matthew Bryant
Bryant has served as assistant football coach at Sullivan Central High, as well as assistant girls basketball coach; boys basketball coach at Holston Middle; assistant football coach at Holston Middle; baseball coach at Sullivan North Middle; assistant girls basketball coach at Blountville Middle, as well as assistant football and baseball coach there.
Bryant graduated from Sullivan Central High and Northeast State Community College.
Head volleyball coach
Natalie Brown
Brown has served as the head volleyball coach at Blountville Middle for the past 10 years, and as the head girls basketball coach at Blountville Middle for the past six years.
Natalie graduated from Jefferson County High School and attended Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University.
Cheerleading coach
Lauren Hicks
Hicks has served as Blountville Middle School cheerleading coach for the past four years. Lauren is a graduate of Sullivan Central. Lauren also graduated from ETSU and Union College, where she earned her educational specialist degree.
Head dance team coach Candice Mitchell
Mitchell has served as Holston Middle School twirl team coach, Sullivan Central High School dance team coach, majorette coach and color guard instructor. Mitchell was also the majorette instructor at East Tennessee State University. She graduated from Sullivan Central High and attended Northeast State and ETSU.
Head cross country coach Kristi Walling
Walling has served as coach for softball, cross country and girls basketball at Holston Middle and serves as varsity girls basketball coach at Sullivan Central High. Walling is a graduate of Sullivan Central High and received her bachelor’s degree from King University and her master’s degree and educational specialist degree from Union College.
Sullivan Heights Middle School
Head football coach
Hunter Jordan
Jordan has served as football coach at Sullivan South High, Colonial Heights Middle and Daniel Boone High. Jordan graduated from ETSU and earned a master’s degree from Tusculum University as well as an educational specialist degree from Union College.
Head volleyball coach
Heather Harvey McCann
McCann served as 2019 freshman volleyball coach for the conference champions at Science Hill High. McCann has also coached the Tri-Cities Extreme Volleyball Club for six years. She was named David Crockett High head volleyball coach.
McCann is a graduate of Sullivan South High, earned a bachelor’s degree from Milligan University and a master’s degree from Emory & Henry College.
Head cheerleading coach Jessica Watkins
Watkins has served as a cheer coach for the Optimist Club of Colonial Heights. She is a graduate of Marion Center High School, Pennsylvania, and Cambria Rowe Business College.
Head dance coach
Crystal L. King
King is a graduate of Sullivan North High and ETSU. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Carson-Newman University.
Head cross country coach Valerie Watterson
Watterson has served as cross country coach at Colonial Heights Middle since 2009.
She graduated from Volunteer High School. She also earned a Bachelor’s Degree from ETSU and a master’s degree from Union College.
Head girls soccer coach
Trisha Mims
Mims has served as head soccer coach for the Lady Rebels at Sullivan South High and also coach for the Johnson City Futbal Club. She also coached club soccer at Texas A&M University and served as a volunteer coach for the Sullivan County Soccer Association and the Tri-Cities Soccer League.
She graduated from Richwood High School in Peoria, Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and Texas Tech; a master’s dgree from the University of Phoenix; and is enrolled as a Ph.D. student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She is also a U.S. Navy veteran.