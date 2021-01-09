Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools are scheduled to resume in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
But like school schedules continually upended in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials of both systems said those plans could change. Some other systems already have extended their all-virtual operations into February.
WHAT ARE KCS DETAILS?
In Kingsport, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said that unless plans are changed before then, all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will return to in-person learning Jan. 19, except for those who previously opted to be virtual.
Further, he said grades 6-12 students will return to in-person learning on a hybrid schedule, although exact details of that haven't been finalized. The immediate past operation has seen in-person students with last names starting with the letters A-J go Monday and Tuesday and those K-Z go Thursday and Friday, with all students virtual Wednesday.
"KCS is continuing to evaluate the specific hybrid model to be used when students return. Information about what days students will attend school in-person will be communicated as soon as that decision is made," True said.
In addition, because the week of Jan. 18-22 is a four-day school week because of the King holiday, "there will be no Wednesday virtual learning day that week (on Jan. 20)," True wrote in an email to parents.
"As we have done throughout the past many months, we will continue to monitor the state of health in our schools and community and any adjustments to our operating schedule will be communicated as soon as possible," True said in the email, which came out the evening after the weekly afternoon meeting Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan school leaders had with Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials.
"Please be aware that KCS will continue to offer free meal delivery for all children age 18 and under while we are in a period of virtual instruction. Look for KCS buses on all regular bus routes on virtual school days and take advantage of this free opportunity," True said.
WHAT ARE SULLIVAN DETAILS?
In Sullivan County, Director of Schools David Cox said the plan is still for in-person instruction to resume Jan. 19 for students unless they have opted for virtual instruction.
However, at Thursday night's school board meeting, he told the board a meeting may be called before then if the weekly meeting with health officials and COVID-19 information warrant consideration of continuing all-virtual operations.
"The only change to that would be if we had a meeting where the board took action to change it," Cox said.
Among public commenters on the issue Thursday night, one parent said she wants an option for students and parents who want to return to in-person learning as soon as possible, while a parent who emailed a comment urged the school system to continue the all-virtual learning until the COVID-19 spikes subside.
In Sullivan County, in-person students at all grade levels are to return Jan. 19 with no hybrid or staggered scheduling.