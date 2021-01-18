Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools are resuming in-person learning Tuesday, although other systems in the area have extended all-virtual operations later into January or even February.
WHAT ARE KCS DETAILS?
In Kingsport, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Monday all students in pre- kindergarten through fifth grade will return to in-person learning Tuesday, except for those who previously opted to be all virtual.
He explained that grades 6-12 students will return to in-person learning on a modified hybrid schedule. The immediate past hybrid operation has seen in-person students with last names starting with the letters A-J go Monday and Tuesday and those with last names starting with K-Z go Thursday and Friday, with all students virtual Wednesday.
However, that AA/BB has been moved to AB/AB. That means students in Group A normally would go to school Monday and Thursday, with Group B going Tuesday and Friday and all students virtual Wednesday. However, because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, for the week of Jan. 18 the schedule will be Group A students Tuesday and Thursday and Group B students Wednesday and Friday.
WHAT ARE SULLIVAN DETAILS?
In Sullivan County, Director of Schools David Cox said Monday the plan is still for in-person instruction to resume on Tuesday for all students unless they have opted for virtual instruction.
In Sullivan County, in-person students at all grade levels return Tuesday, with no hybrid or staggered scheduling. Any changes to that would require a called county school board meeting, Cox said.
“We will be in full five-day learning mode. There will be no more virtual Wednesdays,” Cox said in a Friday video message to parents and school families.
COMMON INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOTH SYSTEMS?
True and Cox said students in both systems are to wear masks properly, except when eating, and to social distance as much as possible and wash or sanitize hands often. Both systems also require students in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure or in isolation because of a positive test result not come to school.
These are based on recommendations from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department in Blountville and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
“Masks need to be worn properly at all times except when people in the school buildings are alone in enclosed spaces,” Cox said in the video. The masks are to be worn on buses and by car riders as they leave their vehicles and go toward the buildings, he said.