KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School will be on an abbreviated schedule Thursday, Sept 7, and Friday, Sept. 8, according to Director of Schools Chuck Carter. The school will dismiss at noon both days.

Chuck Carter

Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, photo taken March 6, 2023

“The current chiller unit is not responding effectively to maintenance efforts,” Carter said Wednesday afternoon. The building, which formerly housed Sullivan South High School, has had cooling issues this school year.


