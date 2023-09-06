Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School will be on an abbreviated schedule Thursday, Sept 7, and Friday, Sept. 8, according to Director of Schools Chuck Carter. The school will dismiss at noon both days.
"The current chiller unit is not responding effectively to maintenance efforts," Carter said Wednesday afternoon. The building, which formerly housed Sullivan South High School, has had cooling issues this school year.
"In addition, we have a Trane certified technician set to do repair work on the chillers as soon as the parts arrive. We anticipate the needed parts will be arriving tomorrow or Friday."
Adjacent to the Sullivan Heights campus on Moreland Drive, Rock Springs Elementary has operational air conditioning in the building but issues with the kitchen and cafeteria area, Carter said.
"The kitchen/cafeteria area is scheduled to have a new unit installed as an ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Schools Relief Fund) project."
Sullivan Heights also is to have a new HVAC or heating, ventilation and cooling system installed to replace components from 1980 and some others about 20 years old.
