Sullivan Heights Middle School Huskies logo
SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sullivan Heights Middle School

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees.

However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard.

Evelyn Rafalowski

