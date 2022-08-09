BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees.
However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard.
In addition, Rafalowski and Hubbard said a cooling issue at Sullivan Central Middle that occurred Monday was resolved Tuesday, but they said temperatures remained normal inside that school in Blountville.
Monday was the first day for Sullivan County Schools for the 2022-23 academic year.
"It's been fixed. They've been in there this morning," Rafalowski said Tuesday afternoon, regarding the contracted workers at Sullivan Heights Middle. "This is something we do, frequently attending to HVAC."
"We had a unit that kept tripping out," Hubbard said of Sullivan Heights, adding that Trane is contracted under a warranty to maintain the system at the building that formerly housed Sullivan South High School.
"It's going to take a while to cool that big building," Hubbard said.
"I was in there earlier. They were having lunch," Hubbard said. "The kids, half of them had hoodies on."
Rafalowski had the same observation.
Hubbard said the highest temperature he recorded in the building Monday was 79 degrees in a second-floor area.
Meanwhile, at Sullivan Central Middle, Hubbard said a pump was replaced Tuesday.
Hubbard said Sullivan County Schools has had issues across the county with cooling units stopping because of power glitches during storms. However, he said the largest HVAC system that needs a complete replacement is at Sullivan Central Middle.
"Central's the very biggest one (where) I need to replace the whole thing," Hubbard said.
Rafalowski said the plan is to replace the Central HVAC using COVID relief money from the ESSER or Emergency Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds.
