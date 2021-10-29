COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Sullivan Heights Middle School was evacuated Friday, but an official later said it was because of a false alarm.
Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said the evacuation, which was reported to student families, occurred Friday but that students returned to the school. A call to the school before 1 p.m. indicated students were re-entering the building then. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski could not be reached for immediate comment.
The building formerly housed Sullivan South High School, which ceased to exist because of a consolidation in May.