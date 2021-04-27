BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools officials have released a slate of six coaches at two new middle schools to open this fall, most familiar names in county schools sports.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced coaching placements for the 2021-22 school year at Sullivan Central Middle School and Sullivan Heights Middle School, the first year of those schools' existence.
Central, to be in the former Sullivan Central High building, is a merger of Holston Middle, Innovation Academy and Blountville Middle.
Heights, to be in the former Sullivan South High building, is a mix of Sullivan North, Colonial Heights and the middle school portion of Sullivan K-8.
The new coaches are:
Sullivan Central Middle Head Boys Basketball Coach Richard Bragg
Bragg holds a bachelor of science degree from East Tennessee University and has served as a coach for more than 37 years.
Bragg coached basketball and football at Clintwood High School for several years before beginning his coaching tenure in Sullivan County. He has served as the head girls basketball coach at Blountville Middle School for 19 years and as the boys head coach at Blountville for five years.
“I am very excited to be the head boys basketball coach at Central Middle School. I look forward to building and establishing a successful program. Go Cougars!” Bragg said in a news release.
Sullivan Central Middle Head Girls Basketball Coach Johnny Morelock
Morelock graduated from Central High and then attended both Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University.
Morelock has served the Central community for more than 30 years in numerous coaching positions. Morelock has coached at Holston Middle School since 2008, where has has served as head girls basketball coach, head football coach and also has assisted with baseball and cross country.
“I look forward to the new opportunities that combining Holston Middle, Blountville and Innovation Academy will bring to Central Middle School and am excited to work with these young athletes,” Morelock said.
Sullivan Central Middle Head Cross Country Coach Wendy Gauthier
Gauthier graduated from Sullivan Central High and attended King University, from which she holds both bachelor of science and master’s degrees.
Gauthier has served this year as the interim head cross country coach for Holston Middle School where the girls team qualified for and participated in the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletics Association) state meet.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching this team and I am looking forward to serving in the SCMS athletic program as head cross country coach,” Gauthier said.
Sullivan Central Middle Head Girls Soccer Coach Lauren Suder
Suder earned her associates of science degree from Northeast State Community College and is pursuing a bachelor's degree in human services from ETSU. Suder has spent 15 playing soccer and this will be her first year as a head soccer coach.
“I hope to expand the sport of soccer in the community and have the girls learn in a fun and safe way. I am excited to get this program started and share my knowledge with our team,” Suder said.
Sullivan Heights Middle Head Boys Basketball Coach Travis Cain
Cain is a graduate of Sullivan North High School. He holds a bachelor's degree from ETSU in physical education K-12 as well as a master’s degree in coaching from Carson Newman University and an education specialist degree from Union College.
Cain has coached football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and track at several schools including Sullivan North and Blountville Middle School during his tenure with Sullivan County Schools.
Sullivan Heights Middle School Head Girls Basketball Coach Terry Hutson
Hutson is a graduate of Sullivan West High School. He has previously coached boys and girls basketball and baseball at Sullivan South High.