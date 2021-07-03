BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central High School’s Chapter Display team won first place in the virtual SkillsUSA national contest for 2021.
Meanwhile, three teams from Volunteer High and Sullivan East High took third-place awards in other categories of the national career technical education competition.
The Sullivan County and Hawkins County high schools were among schools nationwide that supplied more than 3,700 career technical education students for the 2021 SkillsUSA Champion- ships, which were held virtually from June 14-24. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions, including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking, according to a news release from SkillsUSA.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
More than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.
The following students received a SkillsUSA Championships medal from the greater Kingsport area:
• Team E, consisting of Jackson Broadwater and Brookley Meadows from Sullivan Central High in Blountville, was awarded the High School Gold Medal in Chapter Display.
Their sponsors were Lloyd “Sport” Putney and Rhonda Flanary.
• Sullivan East High School’s Crime Scene Investigation team won a High School Silver Medal. Members from the Bluff City area school are Zoe Johnson, Zoe Dougherty and Emme Fox. Ty Boomershine is their teacher.
• Ethan Jones of Sullivan East High School placed somewhere from fourth to ninth nationally in CNC Milling but does not know his exact placement yet, teacher Jamie Gray said.
• Aedyn Mullins of Church Hill, a student at Volunteer in Church Hill, was awarded the High School Silver Medal in Action Skills.
• Atlee Dean of Church Hill, a student at Volunteer, was awarded the High School Silver Medal in Job Skill Demonstration A.
• Eliza Smith of Surgoinsville, a student at Volunteer, was awarded the High School Silver Medal in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Sullivan County Schools students took home 22 medals during the virtual Tennessee SkillsUSA competition, earning 18 gold, three silver and one bronze. And a review of the total number of SkillsUSA medals won by high schools statewide showed that Sullivan East tied for the most first-, second- and third-place medals in Tennessee with 13, the same number as the Harrison Bay Future Ready Center in Hamilton County.
“More than 3,700 students from every state in the nation participated in the virtual 2021 SkillsUSA Championships,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
Industry support of the in-person SkillsUSA Championships is valued at more than $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,000 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, contests were conducted locally at schools or industry sites nationwide, with proctors supervising events and judges evaluating the students’ work.
For more information, visit www.skillsusa.org.