Tuesday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sullivan County elementary schools will welcome and register future kindergarten students who will be attending Sullivan County Schools during the 2022-23 school year. Registration is occurring at all Sullivan County elementary schools: Bluff City, Central Heights, Emmett, Holston Elementary, Indian Springs, Ketron, Mary Hughes, Miller Perry, Rock Springs, and Sullivan Gardens.
In addition, applications for Pre-K enrollment at Central Heights, Holston, Emmett, Bluff City, Mary Hughes and Rock Springs also will be accepted at that time. Ketron Elementary will register Pre-K students Thursday, March 10.
As a reminder, students must turn 5 on or before Aug. 15, 2022 to be eligible for kindergarten. Pre-K students must turn 4 on or before Aug. 15, 2022 to be eligible for pre-K.