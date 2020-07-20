BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's four planned high school graduations July 31 and Aug. 1 are a go, Director of Schools David Cox announced Monday afternoon.
"They are on," Cox said Monday afternoon following consultations Monday with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. The voluntary events, delayed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held outside with social distancing and facing coverings and a limited number of tickets issued per graduate, Cox said. The later will be based on the capacities at the four high schools, Cox said.
The events are set Friday, July 31 for 6 p.m. at Sullivan East High and 8 p.m. at Sullivan Central; and Saturday, Aug. 1, for 6 p.m. at Sullivan South and 8 p.m. at Sullivan North. However, dates and times could change because of inclement weather or further guidance from health officials, Cox said.