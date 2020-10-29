KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County school has moved to all-virtual learning because of a spike in COVID-19 quarantines, becoming the second county school to make such a shift.
The other affected school sent only one grade level home.
The entire Sullivan Gardens K-8 operation moved to all virtual learning effective Tuesday and will continue that way through Nov. 6, with face-to-face students to return to in-person learning Nov. 9, Director of Schools David Cox said.
The move comes on the heels of Colonial Heights Middle School moving the entire sixth grade to all virtual learning. Cox said that would end Friday and students would return Nov. 2, barring any additional cases or exposure.
“Sullivan Gardens (K-8) is online through the sixth,” Cox said Wednesday afternoon. “We had more than half of the staff required to quarantine.”
Quarantines are to last 14 days and are for people exposed to a known COVID-19 case caused by the novel coronavirus. Isolation for at least 10 days is required for those who test positive.
All other Sullivan County schools and grade levels for face-to-face students are attending school in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays virtual for all grade levels to give time for deep cleaning and teachers to help students who are behind catch up and give challenges to those who need them.
Any change in that schedule would require a vote by the seven-member Board of Education, which voted 5-2 on Oct. 8 to keep the virtual Wednesdays rather than go back to in-person learning five days a week. Teachers bombarded the board with concerns about returning to in-person instruction five days per week.
Virtual students by choice are not attending in-person learning.
Cox said he will give the school board an update on the novel coronavirus situation in the school system at the BOE work session to start at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Little Theater of Sullivan Central High School.
The next regularly scheduled voting meeting of the board is set for Central at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, with a called meeting at 6 p.m. at that same location to be presented with the board’s annual self-evaluation.