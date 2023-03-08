BLOUNTVILLE — At the first meeting of the recently appointed ad hoc Sullivan County Commission’s Education Committee, Chairman Mark Ireson floated the idea of having cross-pollination within county government.
That could mean things like joint information technology and vehicle maintenance efforts, he said.
Ireson is a commissioner and a member of the Board of Education, representing the Colonial Heights area. After the meeting during an interview, he maintained he did his due diligence in determining if he could serve as a school board member and commissioner at the same time.
During the meeting, Ireson cited an article in the Tennessee County Services Association magazine, Vol. 1, No. 1, that replaced a TCSA newspaper-style publication. One of the successes touted was a joint school system-highway department maintenance shop operation in Benton County.
For Sullivan County, Ireson suggested joint vehicle maintenance opportunities among county government in general, the school system and the Sheriff’s Office.
The school system has received at least three of 15 buses ordered using COVID-19 relief funds, and retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski said the system would need a much larger bus garage since it now operated only a limited fleet of smaller buses, mostly used for special education, and a few activities buses.
For other goals, Ireson suggested the county consider funding school resource officers 100% instead of sharing that cost with the school system, as well as developing a countywide IT or information technology staff.
“I just don’t feel like there’s been transparency for school budgets,” Commissioner Matt Slagle of Bristol said.
Ireson responded that Kingsport City Schools and Bristol Tennessee City Schools receive their share of revenues spent by the commission on the county school system. However, Ireson said city governments in Tennessee aren’t bound to use that money for their schools in the same ways it was used in the county system.
As a member of the commission’s Executive Committee, Ireson said IT is one of the requests that comes almost universally from departments in the county.
In addition, Ireson said he would like to improve relations between the county government and school system.
At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Vice Chairman Michael Hughes made a presentation including Tennessee attorney general opinions he said say Ireson legally cannot serve on the school board and the commission simultaneously.
Tennessee law clearly says that no one can run for two county positions at once and serve in both at the same time; however, the law includes no specific prohibition of being in the middle of a term in one elected position and then being elected to another and serving out the other.
However, one opinion on a similar situation of a school board member being elected property assessor said the individual could not serve in both at once, regardless of staggered terms.
Ireson has said he can’t seek re-election to the school board and remain on the commission. Both are four-year terms, but his school board term is up in 2024 and his commission term expires in 2026.
Members of the ad hoc Education Committee, appointed Jan. 31 by county Mayor Richard Venable, are Commissioners Ireson, Archie Piece of Kingsport, Zane Vanover of the Bloomingdale area, Larry Crawford of Kingsport, Joyce Crosswhite of Blountville and Slagle.
Also attending were Commissioner Sam Jones of the Colonial Heights area; Rafalowski, who is to retire June 30; Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, who will formally start with the system March 27; and Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey.