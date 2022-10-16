BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC.
No, it’s not a political action committee but rather a group that provides clothing and other items to students and works to improve the campus.
The Patriot PAC is a nonprofit organization with an acronym that stands for Patriots, Alumni and Community, Inc.
The group of alumni, parents and community members is dedicated to providing help for the students of East High, according to Principal Andy Hare, who calls the organization a positive resource for the school.
Originally the group held a meeting every semester to discuss the vision of Sullivan East High and the progress in accomplishing those goals.
GROUP BECOMES NOT-FOR-PROFIT ENTITY
This summer, however, members of the community wanted to take the next step and officially organize the informal group that loosely formed in the fall of 2017.
Amy and Mark Bartley, 1991 East graduates who helped launch the group, spearheaded the efforts to acquire 501(c)(3) status and make it a nonprofit. Mark Bartley, a certified public accountant, did the paperwork to get the not-for-profit status and is its treasurer.
Since the group’s work began in late July, the Patriot PAC has started several campus beautification projects, including removing the damaged picnic area being replaced with a new one for students and the soon to be added benches throughout the campus.
Amy Bartley, president of the group, said the Lowe’s on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol donated five picnic tables with the help of manager Frank Delorete, also an East graduate, while career technical students assembled and painted them.
The store also donated a fence cover for a fence surrounding a sewer area, also installed by students, and mulch for the flag pole area that special education students installed after pulling weeds there.
Bartley said the benches donated by community members will be installed four at the flag pole, four in the front of the building and one near the gym.
In addition, Patriot PAC provides monthly snacks and goodies for the faculty and staff.
SWAG SHOP OPENS
Hare said Patriot PAC is always looking for ways to help the school and community and created the Patriot Apparel That’s Swag or sometimes called the SWAG Shop.
“This store is not a store that takes money for their products,” Hare said. “No, everything is free. From designer jeans, name brand clothing, purses, new shoes, school supplies and other basic school needs for teenagers are decoratively on display and made available to the students.”
Amy Bartley said students donate to the store, as do the public and local businesses. She said some students don’t have access to a change of clothing or even running water.
“We want them to have a shopping experience,” Bartley said.
Some of the store’s inventory has included Nike shirts and Hey Dude shoes. She said churches and other groups are providing personal hygiene items, as well as belts, socks, shoes, new underwear and body wipes, as needed by students. She said some students were hesitant to take items from the store but noted that their friends have helped encourage them to do so. She said one student found a dress there so she could attend a recent semi-formal dance at the school.
The store is open during lunch Monday, Wednesday and Friday and available to all East High students. Items in the shop are either new or very slightly used and provided by individuals, businesses and retail stores.
Hare said the group is a grassroots vision that is successful, helpful and positive, thanks to the shop and other projects.
“To this point in the year it is estimated that approximately 25% of the school has shopped in the SWAG Shop, and more people are wanting to see what’s new every other day,” Hare said.
“These welcome additions to our campus have sparked a sense of community and pride that I have never seen.”
SOUND SYSTEM AND PAVILION PLANNED
Amy Bartley said the group also has helped get a new sound system for the gym and is looking for ways to get a new one for the little theater, as well as get work done on the tennis courts and an alumni picnic pavilion, golf carts for custodians and other school employees, and moving a fence behind the football press box so mowing, painting and maintenance can be done there.
“It’s hard to do this if you’re not a not-for-profit group,” Any Bartley said.
She added that the East Class of 1969, the first to gradate from the school, is challenging all other classes to donate toward the alumni picnic pavilion, which would be used for class reunions as well as by current students.
Donations can go to Patriot PAC, 4180 Weaver Pike, Bluff City TN 37628 or through PayPal at sullivaneastpatriottpac@gmail.com. The group also is on Facebook and Instagram.