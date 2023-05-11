The Sullivan East High School Patriot Players invited the Class of 2028 to the premier performance of “Penny For Your Thoughts!” Thursday, May 11, 2023. Performances are this weekend, at the Sullivan East Theater, Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For ticket cost information, contact the school during school hours at 423-354-1900.
