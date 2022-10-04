Sullivan East High School hosted its annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Night on Sept. 29. Business, industrial, higher education and artistic communities welcomed parents, family members and students with activities designed to show how what students learn in school is used in the real world.
Contributed/Andy Hare
Youngsters make a stop at the slime-making station during STEAM Night at Sullivan East High School.
Contributed/Andy Hare
Parents, students and community members visit with vendors during the annual STEAM Night at Sullivan East.
Contributed/Andy Hare
Future Patriots use beads to create masterpieces during STEAM Night at Sullivan East.
Contributed/Andy Hare
Face painting during STEAM Night at Sullivan East.
Andy Hare
Parents, students and community members visit vendor booths at the Sullivan East STEAM Night.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Night on Sept. 29.
Local business, industrial, higher education and artistic communities welcomed parents, family members and students with a host of activities designed to show how the things students learn in school are used in the real world.
The event also featured face painting, balloon artists, silk screen printmaking, hands-on activities, music and food.