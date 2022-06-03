BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare on Thursday learned he will be reassigned to oversee a satellite campus of West Ridge High School, following seven years at the helm of East High near Bluff City.
As word of the move by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski spread via word of mouth, social media and other means Friday, an online petition at change.org launched late Friday morning called for a reversal of the decision and reached just shy of 1,500 signatures Friday evening.
"I appreciate everybody's support," Hare said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. Facebook had multiple posts thanking Hare for his service at East, his alma mater, and urging folks to try to change the decision to move him.
"I'm very blessed I got the time to do what I did," Hare said.
"I do love East. It's my home. It's my heart. But I do work for the school system," Hare said. "I'm here to serve the district."
The new job is being principal over the alternative school for the West Ridge zone and the career technical operations of West Ridge that remain at the old Central High building, including building trades, graphic arts and some cosmetology.
The director is responsible for assignments and reassignments of teachers and school-level administrators, not the school board that employs the director, passes the budget and sets policies.
Callahan could not be reached for comment, nor could Rafalowski, school board Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs, Vice Chairman Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area, Mary Rouse of the Bristol area, Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights, Matthew Spivey of Kingsport, Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale or Matthew Price of Blountville.
Hare has been an administrator in Sullivan County seven years, all at Sullivan East High, and an administrator in neighboring Washington County for six years.
The Piney Flats native also taught at East High one year, seven years at David Crockett High and one year at Dobyns-Bennett. He also has been in the running in the past for director of the Sullivan County and Washington County school systems.
Hare said he will continue to be involved in the East community since he has two children there, one a seventh-grader at East Middle and the other a freshman at East High.
Kimberly Callahan started the change.org petition, which has been shared on Facebook. It says the Sullivan County Board of Education "has decided that the success of Sullivan East is not important, they want to move the best principal in the county."
Public comment on non-agenda items is at the end of school board meetings, after all business had been completed. Also, a standard announcement at board meetings is that personnel matters are generally not appropriate for public comment.
One of the agenda items is recognition of the Sullivan East Middle robotics team.