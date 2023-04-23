This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron. Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.
BLUFF CITY — This year, the third annual Patriot Day of Service on Thursday was in honor of the lives of Ayden Ledman and Xavier Herron.
Each year the students of Sullivan East participate in service projects throughout the community to show their respect for their fellow classmates, alumni and future Patriots, according to a statement from Principal Andy Hare.