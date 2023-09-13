This was one of the scenes as Sullivan East High School Monday night hosted its annual STREAM Night, which stands for science, technology, reading/robotics, engineering, arts and math. Students from the East High zone got to experiment with hands on activities and talk to members of the business and industry about what they learn in school and how that knowledge is used in the real world. All told, more than 600 people attended the event from throughout the community.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School Monday night hosted its annual STREAM Night, which stands for science, technology, reading/robotics, engineering, arts and math.
Students from the East High zone got to experiment with hands on activities and talk to members of the business and industry about what they learn in school and how that knowledge is used in the real world. All told, more than 600 people attended the event from throughout the community.
