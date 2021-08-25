BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Representatives from colleges, technical/trade schools and the military will have an opportunity to talk with Sullivan East High School students about their future next week. Parents of Sullivan East students are also invited to visit with representatives.
The College and Career Fair will be 8:45 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 in the gym. Parents will need to sign in at the main entrance before going to the gym and fair.
In the past, Sullivan East has had more than 40 colleges and technical schools participate in the event. There will also be a representative from TSAC or Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation present to answer questions about state-funded financial aid, Tennessee Promise and scholarships for higher education opportunities.