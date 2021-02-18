The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Sullivan County Schools, which are responding with "surgical" decisions to make learning all virtual.
All eighth graders at Sullivan East Middle School near Bluff City will be virtual until face-to-face students return to in-person learning March 2, and Sullivan Gardens K-8 grades 6-8 face-to-face students are the same until they return to school Feb. 25.
As previously reported all face-to-face Holston Elementary, Holston Middle and Innovation Academy students will be learning online through Feb. 22 because of the potential exposure of cafeteria staff to COVID-19.