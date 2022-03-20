BLOUTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is inviting its current kindergarten through seventh grade students to join Quest Summer Learning Camp 2022.
The Tennessee Department of Education has tasked each local school system with the responsibility of providing summer programming for students. Quest Learning Summer Camp is an opportunity for Sullivan County students to attend summer programming during the month of June.
Quest Camp provides students a bridge between one school year and the next. It is a followup to the camps held in public school systems across the state last summer.
Students spend time each day strengthening important academic skills that will be useful as they enter the next grade level, according to a news release from Sullivan County Schools.
In addition, time will be set aside each day for art/crafts, music, games, science experiments and play time outdoors.
This camp is offered to students beginning with those who have completed kindergarten this year (rising first-graders) through those who completed seventh grade this year (rising eighth-graders).
The times and dates for camp are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2-30 each weekday.
Locations are to be Bluff City, Holston, Ketron and Rock Springs elementary schools.
Transportation will be provided for any student who attends the location nearest their home address.
Parents may also choose to transport their child to the Quest Camp of their choice.
Parents may register their students by visiting http://www.sullivank12.net/quest-learning-camp-2022/.
