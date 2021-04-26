BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools students took home 22 medals during the recent virtual Tennessee SkillsUSA competition, earning 18 gold, three silver and one bronze.
And a review of the total number of SkillsUSA medals won by high schools statewide indicates that Sullivan East tied for the most first-, second- and third- place medals in Tennessee with 13, the same number as the Harrison Bay Future Ready Center in Hamilton County.
That is based on information from Brittany Debity-Barker of the Tennessee Department of Education. She is director of student leadership and acting state advisor for Tennessee SkillsUSA.
“Having so many gold medals at Sullivan East, and in Sullivan County collectively, is a testament to how much support is being provided to career and technical education,” Debity-Barker said Friday. “Competitive opportunities like this, married with strong classroom instruction, set our kids up for success in college and career.”
In SkillsUSA results announced April 6, East students won 10 gold and three silver medals, while Harrison Bay students, from a career technical education school near Chattanooga, won seven gold, three silver and three bronze.
“They’re (Harrison Bay students) in there all year long, and our kids are just there for a semester,” said Aaron Flanary, career technical and early post-secondary opportunities education facilitator for Sullivan County Schools.
Flanary said the competition was tougher for students this year because it was all virtual, with judges using videos to choose the winners. Last year’s competition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the school system hopes to do better and have more competitors next academic year, when South, North and Central high schools merge to form West Ridge High and East is to be the only other county high school.
Among Sullivan County Schools this year, East had 12 gold medal winners in the SkillsUSA competition held virtually March 22-30. However, all six Sullivan Central High SkillsUSA competitors finished first, and Sullivan South had a first place and fourth place medal.
First place finishers get to move on to the June 21-24 virtual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which like the state competition will be virtual.
HOW DID NET SCHOOLS DO?
Elsewhere in the region, compared to schools statewide:
• Hampton was in third place with 10 medals: eight first place and two third place.
• Sullivan Central and Volunteer were in a five-way tie for sixth place with seven medals each: seven first place medals for Central and six first and one second for Volunteer.
• Unicoi was in a two-way tie for eighth with five medals: four first place and one second.
• Unaka was in a three-way tie for ninth with four medals: three first and one second.
• Dobyns-Bennett was in a four-way tie for 11th with two second place medals.
• South was in the same four-way tie for 11th with a first place and second place.
• Tennessee High was in a five-way tie for 12th with one medal: a first place finish.
WHO WON FROM SULLIVAN EAST?
At East, thesec= students won first place medals: Ethan Jones in CNC Milling Specialist; David Cross in CNC Turning Specialist; Emma Coleman in Job Seeking Skills; Aubrey Debord in Clinical Specialty; Joe Rhymer in Firefighting; Cayden Bawgus in First Aid/CPR; Emma Fox, Donna Walker and Kacie Honoski in Mock Trial; Leann Tolley in Criminal Justice; and Zoe Johnson, Connor McCracken and Zoe Dougherty in Crime Scene.
In addition, Ryan White, Kynlie Chase and Kaden Mosier finished second in Crime Scene and Gracee Garcia and Ryleigh Phipps did not place, respectively, in Prepared Speaking and Cultural Healthcare.
WHAT ABOUT SULLIVAN CENTRAL?
The seven Central competitors, all finishing first in SkillsUSA, were Connor Manning and Jackson Broadwater in Chapter Display; Brookley Meadows in Chapter Display; Justin Lutrell Welding; Logan Bowers Welding Sculpture; Meredith Mumpower Commercial Baking; and Brayden Templeton in Restaurant Service.
AND SULLIVAN SOUTH?
Sullivan South High had two SkillsUSA medal winners: Campbell Gibbons finished first in T-Shirt Design and Preslie Mauk third in Pin Design.