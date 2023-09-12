Then-Sullivan County school board Chairman Randall Jones talks during the Nov. 4, 2022, board work session. The board voted 4-3 at its Sept. 7, 2023, meeting to appoint Matthew "Matt" price to the position instead.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools’ school board approved 2024-25 calendar includes a first day of school for students Monday, Aug. 5.
The calendar includes a five-day fall break, three-day Thanksgiving break and a two-week, one-day Christmas break, with a week-long spring break, Good Friday off and the last day for students a half-day May 22.
The Board of Education approved the calendar in a 7-0 vote at its Thursday evening meeting, following an earlier work session presentation of a survey done by Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles at the behest of the board.
Buckles said she wasn’t surprised by the outcome reflected in the 1,477 responses: 66.65 wanted five-day fall and spring breaks, 19.8% wanted a three-day fall break, two-day winter break and five-day spring break.
In addition, 76.8% wanted no school for staff or students on the Wednesday or Thursday of Thanksgiving week, 17.7% wanted to attend school on the Wednesday of Thanksgiving week and end the school year one day earlier; and 5.5% wanted to attend school on Wednesday of Thanksgiving week and dismiss one day earlier at the end of the first semester.
Of respondents, 46.4% were parents, 34.9% employees, 15.1% students and 3.6% a “concerned citizen” not in the other three categories.
In the approved calendar, the fall break is Oct. 7-11, Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-29, Christmas break Dec. 23-Jan. 3 plus no students return until Jan. 7 because of an administrative day and spring break March 17-23.
Other student days off include Labor Day Sept. 2, also an off day for staff, parent-teacher conferences Sept. 10, teacher in-service Nov. 5, the Martin Luther King holiday Jan. 20, parent-teacher conferences Feb. 11, Good Friday April 18, also for staff.
An administrative day is set for May 23 after students’ last day the day before that, and teachers must get six hours of in-service on their own or with their principal.
Board members Randall Jones and Mark Ireson asked Buckles a question passed along by constituents, about why parent- teacher conference days were on a Tuesday rather than a Monday so students couldn’t have three days off in a row. One such day this school year is Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Buckles responded that any day would be fine with most teachers but that parent attendance on conference days on Mondays historically is lower than for ones held on Tuesdays. Holding the parent-teacher meeting across multiple afternoons after a day of school is possible but would make for a long day for teachers, she added.
A complete calendar is to be available on the county school system website, at sullivank12.net/calendar/, and a copy of the draft, which did not change before adoption, is attached to the online version of this article.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.