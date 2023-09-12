BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools’ school board approved 2024-25 calendar includes a first day of school for students Monday, Aug. 5.

The calendar includes a five-day fall break, three-day Thanksgiving break and a two-week, one-day Christmas break, with a week-long spring break, Good Friday off and the last day for students a half-day May 22.


