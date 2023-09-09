BLOUNTVILLE — The good news for nearly 1,200 Sullivan County Schools employees is they each stand to receive an extra $500 in pay before year’s end, in time to spend for Christmas.
The up to $572,000 is to be funded by COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, not local funds.
The bad news is the payments are classified as a bonus, meaning federal income tax withholdings at a higher percentage than applied to regular pay will be withheld. Additionally, the bonuses will be subject to Social Security and possibly other withholdings.
The one-time payment will not increase permanent annual pay levels, although if annualized it would be equal to about a 25-cents-per-hour increase for full-time employees.
BOARD APPROVES COVID RELIEF RAISE
Sullivan County’s Board of Education voted Thursday evening to give what could be called a COVID-19 relief bonus. The board will use some ESSER 2.0 or Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund money the system is running out of time to spend. By federal rules, the money must be appropriated by Sept. 30 and dispersed by Dec. 15 or it is lost.
The bonus will go to all full-time and part-time employees working before May 11, 2023, and still working when the money is distributed, which school officials said would be in October or November.
The move approved 7-0 during a Thursday evening voting meeting of the board will leave the school system with about $30,000 in ESSER 2.0 to cover any overages in forthcoming bids on capital projects for which ESSER 2.0 money is used.
If that money remains after the final scheduled projects are done, it will be spent on other things. Member Randall Jones, who lost his position as chairman to member Matthew “Matt” Price in a 4-3 vote during a voting meeting held after the work session, said the ESSER money can go toward things ready to go such as school cafeteria equipment and playground equipment.
Jones said the board is in a position to “spend it or lose it” because of the federal deadlines.
HOW MANY WILL GET THE MONEY?
All told, 1,144 employees would be eligible if all stay until the money is dispersed this fall. Of those, 487 are support staff, a group made up to 277 full-time and 210 part-time employees.
The other 657 are professional staff, comprised of 645 full-time and 12 part-time employees.
Board member Paul Robinson asked if any consideration was given to giving full-time employees more and/or part-time employees less. Jones said that was a possibility but that since the amount worked out to be equivalent to a 25-cents-per-hour increase over a year, it might not be worth a change. In addition, he said the thought was that all employees worked hard and in this instance would be treated to the same one-time bonus.
In addition, member Mark Ireson said that some businesses and other entities have started paying part-time employees more per hour than full-time ones, in a move to attract more applicants for part-time jobs that carry no benefits like health insurance.
Jones said school systems and businesses hire part-time employees because Sullivan County Schools employees who work less than 28 hours a week don’t have to receive benefits like health insurance under federal law, although an online federal guide to labor law from the U.S. Department of Labor said part-time and full-time are definitions set by the employers.
In any case, Jones said part-time employees cost the system less than full-time ones, both because of receiving no benefits and being paid for fewer hours worked.