BLOUNTVILLE — The good news for nearly 1,200 Sullivan County Schools employees is they each stand to receive an extra $500 in pay before year’s end, in time to spend for Christmas.

The up to $572,000 is to be funded by COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, not local funds.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you