BLOUNTVILLE — Of Sullivan County’s 16 schools in operation for the 2021-22 school year, 15 had had no audit finding for internal school funds.
The remaining school, West Ridge High, had two findings:
• Deficit balances, a recurring finding for the system’s schools, in the prom and graduation accounts exceeding $17,000 combined, and
• The disappearance of a bank bag with about $300 in it.
Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid Deloach told the Board of Education on Tuesday night at its work session that the recent audit by Blackburn, Childers and Stegall marks the lowest number of findings since she has worked for the school system and is a testament to bookkeepers and other employees who handle funds at each school.
An athletic deficiency from 2020-21 was corrected.
The deficit balances finding was a repeat from other schools in the 2020-21 audit by Blackburn, Childers & Stegall, the Johnson City-based certified public accounting firm that performs the audits.
All told, schools had internal school funds liabilities and assets of $2,950,415.
Of that, the high schools had $1,146,286 made up of West Ridge at $783,425 and Sullivan East High at $362,861
WHAT ABOUT $300 AND DEFICITS?
“I don’t think anybody pocketed that who was responsible for it,” Deloach told the school board of the missing money bag, which was reported to law enforcement. She said the money bag was misplaced or possibly stolen and the last place anyone reported seeing it was on a desk. She also said it could have been thrown away by accident.
At West Ridge, she said the new school doesn’t have a completed safe in which to store cash. She said the deficits in the prom and graduation accounts, which means they were “in the hole” with expenditures exceeding the available balance, have been rectified and will not reoccur this school year.
The West Ridge graduation account as of June 30 had a $16,986 deficit, while the prom account had a $638 deficit. Such deficits were a finding in the 2020-21 audit at other schools. The deficits were later fixed.
DEFICIT RESPONSE
“Corrective action was taken (at the other schools). However, these findings are systemwide. With multiple schools and continual personnel changes, a repeat finding can easily occur. This incident was directly related to the school having its inaugural events as 2021-22 was the first year of existence. Participation rates were hard to predict, and events were more involved since they were the first,” Director Evelyn Rafalowski and Deloach wrote in an Aug. 18 letter responding to the findings.
“In the future, end-of-the-year events will be more thoroughly planned and costs more accurately estimated. Bookkeepers will also review account balances prior to the year end. Negative balances will not be tolerated without proper justification,” they wrote. “In addition to all of these correct actions listed, a meeting will be held with all bookkeepers and principals to review the deficiencies and other matters and reiterate the proper procedures for each according to the manual.”
RESPONSE TO MISSING $300
Addressing the missing $300 bag of money, Rafalowski and Deloach responded in the Aug. 18 letter: “With West Ridge being a new construction that just opened in August 2021, there were several details that were not completed at the time of occupancy. Administration is currently working to install a drop safe in a secure location within the office of the school. Once installation is complete, deposit materials can be safely and securely deposited until they can be delivered to the bank. Access to the drop box will be limited to bookkeepers and administrators.”
BOOKKEEPERS THANKED
School leaders during the work session talked about no audit findings in 14 of 15 schools, although Innovation Academy, which did not reopen in August, is the 16th school, although it was co-located with Sullivan Central Middle and had the same bookkeeper as Central Middle.
“I can’t remember when we’ve had 14 our of 15 (individual school) audits clean,” Rafalowski said.
Rafalowski thanked Central Office employee Vanessa Phillips, who helps the bookkeepers at each school, and Deloach. Rafalowski and Deloach also thanked the bookkeepers.
They were: Debbie Nelson at Sullivan East High; Karen Spriggs and Lisa Cowan at West Ridge; Melissa Larkins at Innovation Academy and Central Middle; Evelyn Pendleton at East Middle; Candace Earhart at Sullivan Heights Middle; Angie Lowe at Bluff City Elementary, Lori Gragg at Central Heights Elementary; Jill Booher at Emmett Elementary; Tracy Vaughn at Holston Elementary; Angela Adkins at Indian Springs Elementary; Vickie Mays at Ketron Elementary; Karen Roberts at Mary Hughes Elementary; Becky Sell at Miller Perry Elementary; Candace Tilley at Rock Springs Elementary; and Ramona Strong at Sullivan Gardens Elementary.