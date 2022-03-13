BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is inviting its families, stakeholders and community members to the first annual Sullivan County Schools Showcase.
During March and April, each school in Sullivan County that has not yet done so will host an evening highlighting its campus.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that most schools have not had parents and the public in them the past few years except for athletic events, and the Showcases are a time for people to walk the halls and see the classrooms, not just the gyms, athletic fields, auditoriums and theaters.
During the event, each school will showcase its individual programs. Students and guests may visit classrooms, academic learning spaces, see displays of student-created work and experience what makes each school a special place for students.
“We hope our community will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to see the exciting things happening in Sullivan County Schools,” a news release from the school district said.
For more information, go online to http://www.sullivank12.net/sullivan- county-spring-showcase-2022/.
Upcoming events are:
• March 14: Indian Springs Elementary, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• March 15: Miller Perry Elementary, 5 to 7 p.m.
• March 21: Mary Hughes Elementary, 5 to 7 p.m.
• April 5: Emmett Elementary, 5 to 7 p.m.
• April 5: Sullivan Heights Middle, 6 to 8 p.m.
• April 6: Rock Springs Elementary, 6 to 8 p.m.
• April 6: Sullivan Central Middle/Innovation Academy, 5 to 7 p.m.
• April 7: Sullivan East Middle, 6 to 8 p.m.
• April 11: Sullivan Elementary, 5 to 7 p.m.
• April 12: Holston Elementary, 5 to 7 p.m.
• April 14: Sullivan East High, 6 to 8 p.m. (Fine Arts Festival)
• April 14: Ketron Elementary, 6 to 8 p.m.{/div}{/div}