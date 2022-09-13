BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist.

Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years of administration experience and a master’s degree.

Evelyn Rafalowski

Rafalowski
Randall Jones

Randall Jones, Sullivan County Board of Education chairman

