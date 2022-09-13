Left to right, bottom row: Vice Chairman Michael Hughes, Chairman Randall Jones and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski; top row Mary Rouse, Matthew Spivey, Mark Ireson, Matthew Price and Paul Robinson.
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist.
Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years of administration experience and a master’s degree.
Those are parts of the TSBA’s advertisement for a new Sullivan County director of schools, to replace the retiring Evelyn Rafalowski. It is on the school system’s website and advertised with TSBA. The application deadline is Friday, Oct. 14.
Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said he’s already had a few inquiries from prospective candidates, but he said he referred them to the TSBA application portal online.
The plan is to have someone officially on the job by July 1, 2023, although the board would like the new person to be involved with the 2022-23 budget process and be named by Jan. 1, 2023.
Rafalowski has worked for the school system for nearly 50 years including a four-year stint as director, two years as a part-time consultant and a soon-to-be two-year term again as director. She agreed to return when David Cox retired two years into his four-year contract.
WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO GET HIRED?
Requirements for the new director include at least five years of administration experience, with preference for 10 years, and a master’s degree, with a preference for a doctorate. Criteria include being someone who is a strong fiscal/budget manager, effective communicator, proven leadership skills, generator of support, instructional leader and good listener.
Jones said each board member will individually view applications, which are public record, and then indicate three he or she wants to interview.
Only candidates who get an interview vote from at least four of seven members would be considered, although if more than five candidates get that many votes the board will decide whether to narrow the field again to fewer finalists.
“We didn’t think the board wanted to pick eight or nine people to interview,” Jones said.
INTERVIEWS OF FINALISTS PUBLIC
The chosen finalists would be interviewed by the full board in public, with each candidate answering the same questions. The top finalist, as chosen by the board, would negotiate pay with Jones, with the board approving those details by a vote.
Jones said TSBA offered to select finalists, but with the board’s approval he told TSBA to vet the applications that meet the qualifications and send all applications that do on for school board review and decisions. However, he said he agreed for TSBA to give the board its top two finalists just as a matter of information.
SCHOOL SYSTEM INFORMATION
The system’s mission is to graduate “students prepared for college and career who are productive community members,” with a vision of “maximizing student opportunities for lifelong success.”
The student population is about 8,400 with a 2022-23 general purpose school budget of $85,851,930. The system has pre-K through 12 students in 10 elementary schools, three middle schools and two high schools. Seven of the 10 elementary schools have pre-K.
The system has 633 educators, 44 administrators and 525 support staff, according to information in the TSBA ad reviewed by school system personnel.