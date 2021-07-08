BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission approved approved a 2021-2022 budget on Thursday, along with a 9.3-cent tax increase to fund it.
The budget approved gives the county school system everything it requested, including permission to use $8.8 million in reserve funds to balance the system's $89.96 million budget.
The votes brought rousing cheers from the teacher-packed audience.
Including the $89.96 million for the county school system, the county's budget totals $215.2 million.
The Sullivan County Board of Education reversed course earlier in the day and presented a list breaking down how it plans to spend that reserve money.
County commissioners asked for the list weeks ago. Last week, Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said he would produce such a list only if the county did first for its use of reserve funds to balance the general fund.
School system officials have said the $8.8 million in reserve funds would be spent on one-time expenditures. County commissioners cited concern use of any of the money for recurring expenditures could mean a tax increase next year, or soon thereafter, because — according to the school system's own proposal — use of the money will virtually wipe out the system's reserve fund.
The list from the school board was seen by at least some commissioners for the first time as the meeting began on Thursday. Some questioned some of the items listed by the school system as "one-time" expenditures, including: textbooks, all school resource officers, instructional materials and supplies, and debt service.
Sullivan County Finance Director Larry Bailey said debt service absolutely is a recurring expense.
Commissioner Dwight King attempted at one point to adjourn the meeting and reschedule a potential vote for next week, saying he and other commissioners needed time to really look at the list, bringing loud jeers from the audience.
County Mayor Richard Venable said he'd like to have an opinion from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury's Office on whether items on the list could be considered one-time expenditures.
Commissioner Mark Vance suggested voting on the tax rate and budget, but pulling out the $8.8 million in school system reserve spending for consideration at a later date.
Ultimately, County Attorney Dan Street said that wasn't an option. The commission had two choices, Street said: approve the school system's proposed budget or reject it and send it back to the Board of Education.
After a recess, Vance moved for approval of the budget as presented and it passed by a vote of 17-4. The tax rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value) passed by a vote of 16-5.