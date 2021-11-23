BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s non-school employees might be getting a $1.5 million Christmas gift.
As county officials continue to discuss how to spend about $30 million in federal relief money, coming to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, requests for a share of that money continue as well.
As of Tuesday, as three separate county committees met to discuss them, requests totaled more than $55.6 million.
Nearly $37.65 million of that total falls under “water and sewer” infrastructure projects submitted by five utility districts and the cities of Kingsport and Bristol.
The “other” funding requests, mostly falling into the “public health” category, totaled more than $17.97 million.
The county’s financial management committee and executive committee on Tuesday mostly discussed items from that last list of requests. The administrative committee’s meeting continued at deadline for this article.
Among items that appear destined to go to the full commission with a “favorable” recommendation:
• $5.2 million for new HVAC equipment for county buildings.
• $77,614 for software for the circuit court clerk’s offices.
• $1.125 million for new ambulances for Sullivan County EMS.
• $365,000 for equipment for Sullivan County EMS, including active shooter personal protective equipment, ventilators and turnout gear.
• $750,000 to connect Sullivan East High School to sewer, via a pump station at Sullivan East Middle School. Commissioner Dwight King said the school’s on-site wastewater treatment system is more than 50 years old. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the system is a source of regular problems and needed repairs. “It’s not going to last much longer,” she said.
• $5.05 million for equipment, vehicles, and upgrades to the county’s solid waste department, which includes transfer stations in Bristol and Kingsport and a recycling program.
• And the $1.5 million (estimated) for giving each county employee “premium pay” of $1,500. The federal relief money may be used to provide premium pay to employees for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Richard Venable said rather than try to pick and choose which employees faced what level of hardship due to working during the pandemic, he supports giving the same amount to all employees. Venable said if its determined later that not all employees are eligible for the premium pay as outlined in federal relief guidelines, the county will make up the difference so all employees will get the extra pay.
At one meeting, Rafalowski asked for clarification on whether the $1.5 million proposal included $1,500 premium pay for school system employees. The answer was no. Venable said the school system would need to consider using its own funds if it wants to provide a premium pay to school system employees.
Commissioner Colette George was the first to link the potential $1,500 in extra pay to Christmas, saying if the county was going to give the money to its employees it should be done in time for Christmas. Others agreed.
The Sullivan County Commission is next scheduled to meet on Dec. 14.