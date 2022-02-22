BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County commissioners had the opportunity Tuesday to tour the former Blountville Middle School and Blountville Elementary School campus as negotiations continue on a purchase price.
The Sullivan County Commission authorized County Mayor Richard Venable to negotiate on a price with Sullivan County Board of Education President Randall Jones.
The two schools closed at the end of last school year, and the Sullivan County Board of Education has since declared the joint campus and its buildings and other facilities as “surplus.”
Surplus properties are usually sold. In November, the school board voted to hold off on putting the school property out to bid until at least Jan. 1 to give the county commission time to decide if it will pay $1 million for the property.
On Tuesday, Venable told the Times News the BOE has extended that deadline to allow negotiations to continue.
According to discussion at the BOE, the Blountville schools property was appraised at $1.57 million for 26.7 acres, although about 1 or 1.5 acres would remain with the county library. Of the land, 12.25 acres of football field is deeded to the county (not the school system) via eminent domain, while 10.68 acres and 1.49 acres are deeded to the school system and 5.1 acres has no known deed.
The BOE also voted to put a restriction on future buyers, prohibiting use of the property for K-12 education.
Venable, however, has said the property is appraised at $1.1 million and it would cost an estimated $500,000 to demolish and remove buildings — of concern to anyone thinking of redeveloping the parcel for another use.
Venable said the 12.5 acres occupied by athletic fields and facilities, including a track and ball fields, was purchased by the county for the school system’s use, but no deed transfer ever occurred to convey ownership from the county to the school system.
In other words, the county already owns that section of the campus and won’t have to buy it from the school system, Venable said.
School system officials think otherwise.
Commissioners who attended the tour on Tuesday included: Joyce Crosswhite, Michael Cole, Angie Stanley, Sam Jones and Dwight King.
Other officials on the tour included Venable, Finance Director Larry Bailey, Purchasing Agent Kris Davis, I.T. Director Bobby Runyon, Special Projects Manager Lynn Stewart and Charlie Hubbard, facilities supervisor for the school system.
Aside from ownership issues, there is the matter of a 1949 Whiteside Masonic Lodge easement that seems to give perpetual free use of a second-floor room in the old high school section as long as the building exists and if it is destroyed by fire or calamity similar space in any replacement building, as well as cafeteria use not interfering with school cafeteria use.
The BOE’s attorney, Pat Hull, has said he has talked with a lodge leader and lodge lawyer about the issue with no resolution, although he said the lodge is looking at other options.
Hull said the easement wouldn’t transfer to a new owner, although the lodge’s attorney doesn’t agree.
The lodge’s facilities, on the second floor of the old elementary school, were one of the highlights of the tour for several participants.
If the negotiations between Venable and Jones settle on a potential price, the proposal would then have to be presented and approved by the BOE and the county commission.
If the county purchases the property, Venable and others say options abound for use of the buildings and athletic facilities.
Venable said some of the buildings might be demolished, while others are preserved. An immediate use for some of the space in the sprawling structure would be storage of documents from all county departments.
Venable said another immediate goal would be to keep the track, athletic fields and other facilities, including two gyms in the schools, open for continued use by the community.