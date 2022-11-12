BLOUNTVILLE — An emerging effort to bring more high-speed internet to Sullivan County was jump-started last month when two county commissioners attended a meeting in Nashville.
It could end up bringing more broadband to the county, especially to areas not served with high-speed internet in an age where officials said internet access is moving from a nicety to a necessity.
Commissioners Mark Ireson and Larry Crawford attended a breakout session during the Tennessee County Services Association Annual Conference and Trade Show in Murfreesboro Oct. 11-13.
Mayor Richard Venable said he asked them to attend the breakout meeting because he had to leave before it started. Venable added that he is happy Ireson has taken the issue affecting some of his constituents and run with it.
Ireson, of Colonial Heights, said what he and Crawford, of Kingsport, learned in that session has prompted a Broadband Ready resolution on this month’s commission agenda. He said it also might prompt a countywide effort to get people who don’t have access to high-speed internet to let state and federal officials know.
The resolution went through a work session this week and is set for a vote at Thursday’s monthly commission meeting.
If approved, the resolution will allow high-speed providers in Sullivan County prioritized access to federal broadband grant money flowing through the state. None of $446.7 million in such grant funds went to Sullivan County, but at stake is future statewide grant money that could reach $1 billion.
Elsewhere in Northeast Tennessee, the Washington and Unicoi county commissions also have not passed a resolution to be Broadband Ready. Localities that have done so are Carter, Grainger, Greene, Hancock and Johnson counties.
MAP is MISLEADING
Ireson and Crawford went into the breakout TCSA meeting about broadband access in Tennessee and quickly learned a federal map listed Sullivan County with high-speed internet almost countywide, no problem. Forget red or blue political areas; Sullivan County was shown as very white on a map with high-speed internet available everywhere.
That led to Ireson questioning Taylre Beaty, broadband director for the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development, who facilitated the meeting. In turn, that led Beaty to Blountville for another meeting on Nov. 4 with county officials and some residents who lack broadband.
“I told her (Beaty) that I want to protest your map because that absolutely is not true,” Ireson said.
Ireson, also a county school board member, and Crawford knew the white map wasn’t right.
During the pandemic, Ireson remembered that Verizon Wireless had donated almost 200 hotspots for students to use during virtual and Zoom meeting-type learning when COVID-19 first shut down in-person learning in 2020. Virtual learning lingered off and on into 2021.
“The federal maps say that Sullivan County is completely served by broadband, and that is not the case,” Beaty said.
She said the long-term goal is to have high-speed internet available to all residences and businesses in the Volunteer State.
The issue is that some areas simply don’t have high-speed internet available, regardless of economic status or being rural or suburban.
Or, Ireson said, residents would have to pay something like $5,000 to $10,000 to get the service to their home plus the monthly bill. He said three residents have told him that’s what a provider told them it would take to get high-speed internet to their homes.
A cellphone hotspot, DSL or satellite internet is not fast enough for this program. The requirements are to have a 100-megabyte download speed and 20-megabyte upload speed.
ONLY THREE PROVIDERS AVAILABLE
Ireson and Crawford also learned that only three internet providers in Sullivan County offer a qualifying service: Spectrum through Charter Communications, BrightRidge, and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, or BTES.
However, the last two are only in areas where they provide electricity in Sullivan County, and Spectrum is not available countywide, but competes with the other two in parts of the county.
“BrightRidge has not applied for grants to serve Sullivan County, as there are no federally designated unserved areas within the Sullivan County portion of the BrightRidge service territory,” BrightRidge spokesman Tim Whaley said.
He said BrightRidge has about 8,000 electric customers in Sullivan County, mostly in the Colonial Heights area, which is partly in Kingsport, and Piney Flats in the eastern part of the county.
“Ultimately, we are working towards serving as many of our existing electric customers as possible. Today, construction is underway to serve about 3,310 customers in Piney Flats. Beginning in July 2024, construction will begin to serve about 5,643 customers in the Colonial Heights and Fordtown areas,” Whaley said.
Whaley also said getting the extra points from Sullivan being a Broadband Ready community could help.
“Broadband grants offered through state and federal agencies tend to be extremely competitive and greatly oversubscribed when compared to available grant dollars. With that said, every point is critical in such a highly competitive grant environment,” Whaley said.
As for Charter’s Spectrum service, Asheville, North Carolina-based spokeswoman Patti Braskie Michel said: “We have a large presence in Sullivan County with gigabit broadband available to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. Spectrum is continuously looking for opportunities to extend our network through both public-private partnerships and 100% Charter-funded expansions.”
A BTES spokeswoman could did not provide comment before the deadline for this article.
Efforts to reach out to Sullivan County residents without high-speed broadband also were unsuccessful.
MAYOR WANTS MORE BROADBAND
“It’s a semi-unregulated industry. It’s actually becoming a public utility,” Mayor Venable said of broadband, adding that he got a call this week from a county resident living in the remote Beech Creek area close to Hawkins, Washington and Greene counties. “It gets to a point of cost.”
Venable said he believes eventually broadband will become like electricity was in the 1930s, when rural electrification came because the federal government said it was to be mandatory with franchise agreements.
“It’s not nice to have Wi-Fi services. It’s becoming a necessity,” Venable said.
Appalachian Power, a private company that serves much of Kingsport and parts of Sullivan County, does not provide broadband. BTES and BrightRidge, who do, are TVA power providers.
Spectrum competition with BTES and BrightRidge in Sullivan is limited to areas of the county where the local TVA affiliates provide power.
It is too late for Sullivan County to claim part of more than $400 million in broadband money already allocated by Tennessee for selected counties, since that application portal ended in July, but Ireson said a new map will be released in December.
Beaty said folks can check their address to see if they are listed as having high-speed broadband access.
“As a point of clarification, a county not being a Broadband Ready Community does not prohibit an ISP (internet service provider) from applying or being awarded,” Beaty said. “However, there are a few additional points that applications in those counties receive since the county has passed the Broadband Ready resolution and has demonstrated engagement with ISPs and support of expedited broadband infrastructure buildout in the area.”
Ireson said during the Nov. 4 meeting that people who reported no high-speed internet at their address were shown on the map as having it.
“She kept bringing up the address and it showed good,” Ireson said. “It proved that their map was wrong.”
However, correcting it can’t start until at least next month.
“It closed in July,” Ireson said. “Now it’s going to open back up in December.”
IRESON SEEKS A PATH FORWARD
Ireson and Beaty said that if the new grants are received, the money could go toward paying 70% of the cost of expanding high-speed internet service in Sullivan County, with the provider covering the other 30%.
Beaty said that within five years, the plan is to have 100% coverage in Tennessee.
The problem, Ireson said, is that the funding is for service statewide, meaning that, for instance, Spectrum would look at accepting the funding statewide at locations where it would get the most bang for its buck.
“All we can do is make it broadband friendly,” Ireson said of the resolution to be considered Thursday on a waiver of the rules, which would require a 16-vote super majority of the 24-member commission.
He said more is to come on how to check the new map when it is released next month.
Ironically, he said to register a residence with no broadband access, an online portal will be one method, but Beaty said email and phone calls also will be ways to report a lack of high-speed broadband.
“We’ll allow people to reach out if they see on the map their address is served when it is not served,” Beaty said.
“No applications or awards this time around in Sullivan,” Beaty said. “We did receive some applications from BrightRidge, Brightspeed and Comcast in Washington County. None were awarded this round due to the pure amount of applications we received — 218 applications requesting over $1.2 billion in funding for the $450 million that we had available.”
She said Brightspeed and Comcast also applied in Unicoi County but were not awarded this round.
“We have met with with Brightspeed and Comcast individually upon their request to talk with them about ways their applications can be more competitive in the future. We have also provided feedback via email to BrightRidge and offered to meet with them should they have further questions about their applications.”
For more information about broadband access, email ECD.Broadband@tn.gov or email Taylre Beaty at taylre.beaty@tn.gov.