BLOUNTVILLE — The road has circled back to the Sullivan County Commission.
A special called session of the 24-member commission is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
The only item on the agenda is a resolution that, if approved by the necessary majority of commissioners, supports a plan to buy land (using money in the county school system's fund balance) and issue up to $6 million in bond debt to pay for an access road to West Ridge High School. A key change from last week: This plan calls for putting the road project out to bid as a "turnkey" job.
The plan is to improve Jericho Drive from State Route 357 toward the new school, then construct a new segment of road across what is now vacant land to connect to the school's main entrance on Lynn Road.
This resolution and proposal replace an earlier version that initially had been described as a public/private partnership to construct the same project. The description later changed to "purchase contract," under which the county would have been agreeing to buy the land with the road having already been constructed by a limited liability corporation. The county attorney said that didn't meet state law, circumventing the bidding process for such projects.
Based on that, the Sullivan County Board of Education met last week and approved the new plan to be considered by commissioners Tuesday evening.
Last week, the commission approved a "caption resolution," saying it would support the road if the BOE reworked its proposal. That resolution's primary sponsor, Commissioner Sam Jones, has since offered an amendment, which replaces the "caption resolution" entirely.
The amended resolution:
• Authorizes the BOE to purchase property (including right-of-way from adjacent property owners) and work with the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent to prepare a bid to build an access road to West Ridge High School, and to issue bonds not to exceed an amount of $6 million.
• When the project is let to bid it will include an access driveway from Henry Harr Road as an alternate route to and from the school property.
• Authorizes the BOE to use money from its surplus, which will be reimbursed from bond proceeds, to build an access road to West Ridge High School.
• Designates that the property purchased will be owned by the BOE "to be put to the highest use as determined by the Board."
• Establishes that the completed road will be at or above minimum compliance standards for the county, and will be deeded to Sullivan County and/or the city of Kingsport.
• Directs the county's budget office to complete issuance of $6 million in general obligation bonds, with debt service on the principal and interest coming from the county school system's revenues.