Sullivan County Courthouse
J.H. OSBORNE

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission got its first public look Thursday at a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

The budget proposal, presented on first reading only, is based on the same county property tax rate as last year’s budget: $2.4062 per $100 of assessed value.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video