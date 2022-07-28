BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission got its first public look Thursday at a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1.
The budget proposal, presented on first reading only, is based on the same county property tax rate as last year’s budget: $2.4062 per $100 of assessed value.
With each penny of the tax rate projected to generate $419,211 (based on 95.5% of tax bills being paid on time) that $2.4062 is budgeted to bring $100.8 million in revenue to county coffers.
The largest piece of the pie, $49.11 million, will go to school systems across the county. That money is split based on each system’s average daily attendance (ADA): $21.2 million to Sullivan County Schools (43.18% ADA); $17.78 million to Kingsport City Schools (36.12%); $9.94 million to Bristol, Tennessee City Schools (20.23%); and $213,000 to Johnson City Schools (.43%).
The county’s general fund receives the next largest chunk of property tax revenue: $30.56 million.
Debt service will receive $14.12 million; the county’s capital outlay fund will receive $3.5 million; the county’s highway fund will receive $2.82 million; and the county’s solid waste fund will receive $742,000.
The county will start the year with $67.8 million in fund balances and end the year with an estimated $33.8 million on hand across multiple budgetary control funds. But the $67.8 figure is inflated beyond a routine year due to the inclusion of about $16.3 million on hand from federal America Rescue Plan Act money the county has received and must spend within this budget cycle.
The largest drawdowns of fund balances otherwise are about $8 million to cover spending in the county’s general fund and another $6.1 million to cover spending under the general purpose school fund for the county’s school system.
A vote on the budget will likely take place at the commission’s regular monthly meeting in August, or at a special called meeting.
In regular business Thursday, Commissioner Hershel Glover rolled his pay-to-stay resolution to next month. Co-sponsored by Commissioner Dwight King, the resolution seeks to charge inmates $35 per night for stays in the Sullivan County Jail.
A proposal to create $1,000 educational scholarships for Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County each year failed by one vote, with seven commissioners absent.
