BLOUNTVILLE — In a called meeting on Thursday evening, the Sullivan County Commission approved use of up to $200,000 to retain a engineering firm to design improved access for traffic to and from West Ridge High School.
Nineteen of the commission’s 24 members were present at the vote, and none voted against it.
The resolution approves:
• Spending up to $200,000 from the Sullivan County School System’s undesignated fund balance.
• That $200,000 being used to have the county purchasing office retain a “qualified engineer” to design “a paved driveway to and from West Ridge High School at Henry Harr Road, and the widening of the school’s entrance on Lynn Road.
• Including in the contract that the engineering firm will provide a cost estimate on actual construction.
• Return of any money not used to the school system’s undesignated fund balance.
If the projects are completed as envisioned, there will be two routes onto the school grounds. During discussion prior to the vote, several commissioners suggested the project, overall, should include a look at how to best make those in and out points secure.
Commissioner Mark Vance said each entrance to the property needs to be gated.
The resolution approved by the commission is an endorsement of a concept already endorsed by the Sullivan County Board of Education. That body voted last week, 7-0, to approve the plan.
Prior to that Board of Education vote, County Commissioners Dwight King and Herschel Glover, along with other commissioners, indicated they would support that driveway rather than an access road from state Route 357 by the old Sam’s Wholesale Club and attached to Jericho Drive.
West Ridge High School is scheduled to open in August. It will replace three county high schools: Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South.