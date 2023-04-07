GREENEVILLE — Three students in Tusculum University’s art and design program are about to showcase the breadth and depth of skills they have developed during their studies.
One from Sullivan County and two from Greene County will present their work for public viewing later in April.
The three scheduled to graduate in May — Katelyn Brooks of Greeneville, Calista Hensley of Greeneville, and Ashley Howell of Blountville — will hold opening receptions for their senior capstone exhibitions from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on selected Thursdays in the Clem Allison Art Gallery, located in Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center on campus.
Howell is a 2011 graduate of Sullivan Central High School.
The dates are Thursday, April 13, for Howell; Thursday, April 20, for Brooks; and Thursday, April 27, for Hensley.
ART STUDENTS FIND ‘NICHE’
“All of our students have found their niche through their art studies but have also grown exponentially in their knowledge and practice of multiple media,” said Bill Bledsoe, assistant professor of art and design. “Attendees of these exhibitions will see how talented these students are and how well they have grasped the concepts inherent in quality art. Their work also illustrates the high standards and caliber of our art and design program.”
LOGISTICS OF EXHIBITIONS GIVEN
Each student will show 16 pieces during her exhibition. Eight pieces are classified as a directive and will have a cohesive theme in design quality and size. These items can be, but are not required to be, within the same medium. The remaining items will demonstrate each student’s knowledge of all other areas of studio art and visual communications.
Howell’s directive will focus on photography, sculpture and graphic design; Brooks’ will concentrate on a multimedia approach; and Hensley’s will center on woodcut printmaking.
VARIOUS ART MEDIA USED
Through this exhibition, visitors will see the proficiency of Howell, Brooks and Hensley in the following media:
• Drawing
• Graphic design
• Painting
• Photography
• Printmaking
• Sculpture
“These students should have the confidence level when they graduate from Tusculum that they can successfully compete for any position they seek,” Bledsoe said. “That is bolstered by their participation in an exhibition format that exceeds the requirements of other programs in the state. This structure distinguishes our program and ensures our students emerge with their degree as career-ready professionals.”
CENTER REOPENED THIS YEAR
In February, Tusculum’s Center for the Arts reopened the gallery in Annie Hogan Byrd near the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and during other special events at Annie Hogan Byrd.
“We’re really excited about this space and the opportunities it presents to highlight our students’ work and artistry of community members who will have shows here,” said Rouja Green, director of the Center for the Arts. “One of the nicest things about this location is that visitors are drawn to the art and able to give their full attention to an exhibit. It’s an intimate space and the artwork is attractively displayed. This space also dovetails with the many other exciting arts programming that is taking place in the building.”
The student receptions are free and open to the public. The students will provide hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments.
Those who are unable to attend the opening sessions are welcome to visit the gallery when it is open to see the work on display for a week afterward.
Brooks’ pieces will also be in the gallery during the Old Oak Festival Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.