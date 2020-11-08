BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is seeking substitute teachers willing to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, with retired teachers being offered $125 per day, thanks to federal funds.
And Sullivan County Board of Education Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey is seeking data on how many students are being forced into virtual learning because of a lack of teachers, substitutes and other adults to act as proctors.
Spivey is seeking to add those numbers to the students and staff quarantined and isolated because of the novel coronavirus, as well as virtual students who chose to be enrolled in the virtual academy.
WHY IS CENTRAL VIRTUAL?
Sullivan Central High School has been under all virtual learning for a week and isn’t scheduled to return until Nov. 13, while three other schools have partial or complete virtual learning because not enough adults are available to operate the school.
“Central is closed because we are unable to get substitutes or proctors,” Chairman Randall Jones said.
Director of Schools David Cox said, “We didn’t have enough adults to proctor.”
If a teacher is quarantined or even isolated but still able to teach, the teacher can work remotely from home, Cox said. However, adults must be in the classroom, and the school lacked enough adults even if more than one class or group was placed in a larger area, Cox said.
Mark Ireson asked about giving bonusues to substitutes, and Cox said the system is trying to hire retired teachers using federal coronavirus funds at $125 a day. That would be covered by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In addition, lack of adults has affected three other schools. The fifth grade at Miller Perry Elementary is set to return to in-person learning Nov. 12, the entire Sullivan Gardens K-8 school Nov. 9 and the seventh grade at Colonial Heights Middle Nov. 11.
WHAT IS SPIVEY’S CONCERN?
Spivey at Thursday night’s school board meeting said that there could come a point when so many students are involuntarily virtual that continuing in-person instruction is questionable.
Some of the numbers might overlap, in that some staff and students in quarantine because of exposure to a known case or in isolation after a positive test result would be in the schools that are virtual or partially virtual, or some students who are quarantined or isolated may be virtual already.
Spivey said in-person learning is best and that he’d like all students to be in person, but he said that may become unreasonable if COVID-19 continues its community spread.
In the system, Cox said there are 16 positive tests for staff and 29 for students, folks who are isolated, with 12 staff and 23 students awaiting test results. Also, he said 61 staff and 641 students are quarantined.
Cox also said parents need to be reminded that the Virtual Learning Academy enrollment applications for the second semester, starting in January, are due by midnight Sunday, Nov. 8. The system will have two types of learning: VLA and face-to-face learning. A Remote Choice Learning option, added for face-to-face students who wanted remote learning, will be phased out.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, he said 775 applications had been received. By Friday mid-afternoon, he said that number had jumped to 932. To be eligible, students must have satisfactory academic performance and attendance.