BLOUNTVILLE -- Sullivan County Schools is seeking substitute teachers willing to work in local schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, with retired teachers being offered $125 per school day.
And Sullivan County Board of Education member Matthew Spivey is seeking data on how many students are being forced into virtual learning because of a lack of teachers and substitutes.
Spivey is seeking to add those numbers to the students and staff quarantined and isolated because of the novel coronavirus, as well as virtualstudents who choose to be so in the virtual academy.
Sullivan Central High School has been under all virtual learning for a week and isn't scheduled to return until Nov. 13, while three other schools have partial or complete virtual learning because not enough adults are available to operate the school.
"Central is closed because we are unable to get substitutes or proctors," Chairman Randall Jones said. Director of Schools David Cox said, "We didn't have enough adults to proctor."
Mark Ireson asked about giving bonsues to subsitutes, and Cox said the system is trying to hire retired teacher using federal coronavirus funds at $125 a day.
In addition, the fifth Miller Perry Elementary is set to return to in-person learning Nov. 12, the entire Sullivan Gardens K-8 school Nov. 9 and the seventh grade at Colonial Heights Middle Nov. 11.
Spivey at Thursday night's school board meeting said that there will come a point when so many students are involuntarily virtual that continuing in-person instruction is questionable.
Some of the numbers might overlap, in that some staff and students in quarantine because of exposure to a known case or in isolation after a positive test result would be in the schools that are virtual or partially virtual.
Spivey said in-person learning is best and that he'd like all students to be in person
Accross the system, Cox said there are 16 positive tests for staff and 29 for students, folks who are isolated, with 12 staff and 23 students awaiting test results. Also, 61 staff and 641 students are quarantined.
Cox Thursday night also said parents need to be reminded that the Virtual Learning Academy enrollment applications for the second semester, starting in January, are due by midnight Sunday, Nov. 8. The system will have two types of leanring, VLA and face-to-face learning. A Remote Choice Learning option, added for face-to-face students who wanted remote learning, will be phased out.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, he said 775 applications had been received. To be eligible, students must have satisfactory acacemic performance and attendance.