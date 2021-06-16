BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Schools system will get the same amount of local revenue in the upcoming budget year as it was slated to receive this budget year. The total is $35,659,718.
It is the amount the school system submitted in its budget request, which was based on revenue projections provided by the county’s budget office.
In a move designed to prevent the county’s maintenance of effort from increasing, the county’s proposed budget for 2021-2022 — as approved by the Budget Committee on Wednesday — shifts some of that local revenue within two line items: county property taxes and local option sales taxes.
Maintenance of effort describes a state policy that requires localities not to decrease revenue streams to schools without a corresponding decrease in enrollment within the locality’s school system. Once it goes up, it’s hard to bring down.
For the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, Sullivan County’s school system was budgeted to receive $22,694,718 in local revenue from the property tax rate and another $11,815,000 from the local option sales tax.
Due to growth in sales tax revenues since the fiscal year began July 1 of last year, the system has been projected to see that $11,815,000 increase to $13,840,574. The budget office suggested using that nearly $2 million in growth to reduce the amount of revenue the system receives from the property tax. That would not only keep maintenance of effort from increasing, for years to come, but would also free up pennies on the property tax rate. In other words, the county could fund something else without raising taxes, or with less than a tax increase as otherwise could be necessary.
Earlier this month the Budget Committee had voted, and affirmed that vote later, to override the budget office’s suggestion and fund the school system with the same property tax revenue amount as this year and also leave the growth in sales tax revenues in the school system’s local funding stream.
On Wednesday, Commissioner Mark Vance made a motion to rescind that action and committee members present and voting agreed. Vance then made a motion to leave the school system’s bottom line on local revenues level with this year (as presented in the school system’s budget proposal) at $35,659,718.
Vance next proposed two changes within the local revenue line items for funding to the school system: a $1 million upward adjustment in property tax revenues, from $20,669,144 to $21,699,144 (this year’s budget approved this figure at $22,694,718); and a $1 million downward adjustment in local option sales tax revenues, from $13,840,574 to $12,840,574. All committee members were present, and the vote was unanimously in favor of that amendment.
The change, if approved by the full Sullivan County Commission, will mean city school systems will see a reduced share of revenue from the county’s property tax rate. To reduce the county system’s revenue by nearly $1 million will mean an overall reduction of $2 million in revenue from the portion of the county property tax rate dedicated to education. The total amount collected is split with city school systems, based on attendance, because city residents pay county property taxes.
A draft of the county budget is expected to be distributed to the full Sullivan County Commission on first reading Thursday evening. State law requires it to be published in the newspaper to give public notice of a public hearing prior to a final vote by the commission. That final vote is expected to happen at a called meeting either June 28 or June 29. The state deadline for the county to complete a budget is June 30.
The portion of the tax rate shifted away from education is expected to go toward meeting the need for nearly $6 million in new money for the county’s debt service fund. The commission agreed last year, when it issued debt to fund a new county jail, that it would increase property tax revenues for debt service.
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.