BLOUNTVILLE — Members of Sullivan County’s Budget Committee had what some described as a constructive discussion of the county school system’s request for $1.6 million in new funding for capital projects.
The system used to receive a similar amount but has not for at least two budget cycles.
The committee’s discussion on Wednesday centered mostly on a potential shift in two cents of the county property tax rate to generate about $400,000 for the county school system’s capital spending.
Commissioner Todd Broughton made the motion to shift two cents from general school funding to an educational capital fund.
With each penny of the tax rate projected to raise about $414,000 per year, that would total about $828,000 — prior to splitting the revenue with city systems based on the average number of students in each system.
The county system’s share would be roughly $400,000.
This approach to providing a stream of capital funding for the county system would not reduce funding city systems receive from the county.
Commissioners were told the only way to fund the county school system’s full request for $1.6 million in capital project funds would be to increase the county’s property tax rate.
The committee ultimately rejected Broughton’s proposal. That does not mean, however, that the issue is dead. It just means that for now it won’t be a part of the committee’s eventual recommendation to the full Sullivan County Commission. Discussion at that point by the full body could address the school system’s request.
The committee is scheduled to meet again next week.
Approval of the budget requires two separate readings.
The commission is expected to approve a budget by the end of the month.