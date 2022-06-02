BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s Budget Committee voted 7-0 with one absent Wednesday to put a 5% cost-of-living raise for employees in most of the proposed 2022-23 budgets, confirming earlier support for the raise.
The panel, in the midst of putting together the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that is at least $6 million in the red, also discussed setting aside revenues from 2 cents of the property tax rate specifically for school capital projects, as proposed by Commissioner Todd Broughton.
In addition, the committee discussed the Sullivan County Schools budget but took no action on the matter, which is to come up at the next Budget Committee meeting at for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the old county courthouse commission chambers in Blountville.
The Board of Education is to hold a work session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, followed by a voting meeting at 6:30.
RAISES DRAW UNANIMOUS VOTE
The only Budget Committee vote at the Wednesday afternoon meeting was for the 5% raises, which would add $1.262 million to the general fund, $45,000 to the solid waste fund, $230,000 to the EMS fund and $235,000 to the highway fund.
Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said the solid waste and highway increases would come from fund balance, while the EMS increase would be covered by EMS revenues in that self-supporting budget, leaving only the general fund increase in need of a funding source.
The draft general purpose budget is $78,239,069, up from $76,203,734 in actual expenditures. However, that doesn’t include the more than $1.2 million in raises.
Overall, the budget is almost $5.9 million in the red before the $1.2 million in raises is added. The original 2021-22 general fund is listed at $63,035,610.
The vote on Commissioner Mark Vance’s motion, seconded by most of the committee, was approved by Darlene Calton, John Gardner, Randy Morrell, Broughton, Joyce Crosswhite, Sam Jones and Vance. David Akard was absent.
SCHOOL BUDGET DISCUSSED
As for the school budget, Bailey and Assistant Budget Director Leslie Bonner went over information previously provided the Finance Committee, including the school system having 540 fewer weighted average daily attendance students, which Mayor Richard Venable said he understood may work out to 281 individual students.
Bailey said the county and city school systems have lost students over the past five years by average daily attendance and average daily membership, used to determine funding from different sources.
Bailey said the county system and the three city systems should “try to retain students where you can” with new and renovated facilities and in the long run manage the loss of students by reducing costs.
“There’s a lot of (residential) growth happening,” Jones said. “Is it going to raise the number of students?”
The school system stands to lose state funding by the decrease in ADA and average daily membership.
However, Bailey said the draft budget includes a projection of $35,659,000 in county revenues for the school system for 2022-23, the same as 2021-22.
Bailey said that represented an increase in sales tax revenue but an overall decrease in property tax revenues. The county’s share of property tax is lower because it has lost attendance in relation to Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee, and Johnson City schools, but the property tax revenue generated per penny is up slightly, he explained.
Bailey said the loss in Tennessee revenue will be the bigger loss for the county school system.
Broughton suggested the budget set aside 2 cents of the $1.17 county property tax reserved for education and earmark it for school capital improvements. Bonner and Bailey said that would force the school system to use that money for maintenance, renovation and other capital projects while also having the city school systems receive the same share.
However, under a quirk in Tennessee law, they said the city systems could spend the money on anything, not just capital, if that money comes from property taxes.
Committee members indicated support for that idea, but no vote was taken.
The school board has complained repeatedly over the years that the commission took away funding for a renovation fund of $1.6 million a year, saying it cannot repeatedly dip into reserves to fund needed capital projects.