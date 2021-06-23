BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County taxpayers could be looking at a property tax increase of nine cents. The county’s budget committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend that move to the full Sullivan County Commission, which is scheduled to vote next week on the tax rate and the county budget that tax rate will fund.
It might not sound so bad to the casual observer. The county’s tax rate this year was $2.57 per $100 of assessed value. The committee is recommending a tax rate of $2.4062 to fund the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The reason the $2.4062 figure is a tax increase is that the starting point isn’t this year’s rate of $2.57. This was a reappraisal year for Sullivan County, and under state law the state OKs a “certified tax rate” when reappraisals occur. The certified tax rate is calculated to provide the local government, in this case Sullivan County, with the same amount of revenue from its tax rate as the prior year.
Sullivan County’s certified tax rate for the new budget year, provided by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, is $2.3132. So the $2.4062 figure represents an increase of 9.03 cents.
An increase was expected and is needed to cover the county’s debt service.
At the Budget Committee’s meeting on Wednesday, the closest thing to a flareup among members (and other commissioners looking on) came as the group discussed Commissioner Colette George’s proposed amendment to how much the county budget will include for city parks and recreation departments in Bluff City, Bristol and Kingsport.
In the draft budget presented on first reading at a meeting of the full commission last week: Bristol was to receive $50,000 (more than double the $24,500 it was budgeted this year); the city of Kingsport’s Bays Mountain Park was to receive $40,000 (compared to $24,500 this year); and Bluff City Park was to receive $10,000 (compared to $4,900 this year).
George sought to amend those figures to: $60,000 for Bays Mountain; $50,000 for Bristol; and $5,000 for Bluff City. George said she considered the populations each city serves in proposing those figures, and said Bays Mountain Park has remained open throughout the pandemic and its trails had been heavily used and need work. George noted the park attracts tourists, and their money, and had well over 300,000 visitors last year.
Commissioner Dwight King took issue with George’s proposal to give Bluff City only $100 more than this year and said George was saying Bluff City wasn’t as good. Other commissioners from the Bristol/Bluff City/Piney Flats areas of the county began to direct similar comments and objections toward George.
“I know this commission doesn’t like Kingsport, and that’s fine,” George said.
So many commissioners began voicing objections it was impossible to discern who was saying what, until Mayor Richard Venable’s boomed “That’s uncalled for” while speaking from the chairman’s seat directly toward George.
“OK, I’ll retract that,” George said.
“You should retract that and be ashamed you said it,” Venable shot back.
George calmly continued to work to get $60,000 (not $40,000) for Bays Mountain Park, and eventually, through cooperating with the commissioners from the “upper end” by accepting their amendments to her amendment, marshaled the amendment through to a unanimous 8-0 vote for: Bays Mountain Park, $60,000; Bristol Parks and Recreation, $50,000; and Bluff City Park, $10,000.
Out of a $207.7 million budget, it had relatively little impact on the bottom line.
The proposed budget includes a 4% pay raise for county employees, and the committee agreed to up that to a recommendation of 5%. The money to fund that raise across all non-school accounts did not require a tax increase but is coming from savings the county will see from a 5% reduction in its retirement costs.